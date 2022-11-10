MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop

Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without  StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.

The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters.

It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all instruments, i.e. automatically set StopLoss and TakeProfit on all open charts.




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Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Experts
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
MJ Auto TP SL TS with Reverse and Hedge Martingale
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
1 (2)
Utilities
1. This EA is an auto take profit, stoploss, trailing stop & profit lock with exit strategy (reverse/ hedge) martingale. 2. Suitable for manual trading either on pc chart or mobile trading (when on VPS) 3. Variable input are in pips   4.   1st position will be opened manually by yourself (buy/sell). TP, SL, TS and profit lock will be set thereafter.   5. There are 2 exit strategy if your 1st manual trades (Failed) and goes against your trend.   (a) Reverse Martingale (Sell) is activated when y
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