Omni Core
- Experts
- Subandriah
- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algosuban
Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762808
Welcome to Smart, Structured, No-Stress Trading
Omni Core isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Whether you're scaling a small account or working with a prop firm, this EA helps you stay on track with logic-driven trade execution and intelligent capital protection.
Without my settings file, results may be wrong. Contact me for the correct backtest setup file.
Core Engine: What Powers Omni Core
|Component
|Purpose
|Range Bouncer
|Identifies sideways markets and trades reversals off strong range boundaries
|Risk Layer
|Built-in SL, TP, and trailing stop logic—no martingale, no grid
Why Use Omni Core?
- Ultra-Simple Deployment: Load onto one chart only—NZDCAD on M30. No juggling multiple pairs or templates.
- Fully Autonomous: From entry to exit, Omni Core manages every trade without manual input.
- Adaptable Intelligence: Whether market is trending or ranging, internal logic adjusts to maintain consistency.
Specs
|Parameter
|Details
|Chart setup
|NZDCAD (Timeframe: M30)
|Min Deposit
|$100
|Best Symbols
|NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURCHF
|Account Types
|Standard, ECN, Prop Firm Accounts(contact me for more details)
Who Is It For?
Omni Core is ideal for:
- Those seeking reliable passive trading solutions
- Experts needing a hands-off tool to complement manual trades
- Beginners looking for a low-maintenance introduction to algo trading
How to Begin
Getting started is simple:
- Attach Omni Core to a single chart: NZDCAD on M30
- Set your desired risk and trading times
- Activate and let the EA manage your trades