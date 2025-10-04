Obsidian Path
Obsidian Path isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Whether you're scaling a small account or working with a prop firm, this EA helps you stay on track with logic-driven trade execution and intelligent capital protection.
Core Engine:
|Component
|Purpose
|Pullback Sniper
|Waits for a temporary price pullback in a trend before entering the trade
|Risk Layer
|Built-in SL, TP, and trailing stop logic—no martingale, no grid
Specs
|Parameter
|Details
|Chart Required
|XAUUSD (Timeframe: M30)
|Min Deposit
|$100
|Symbols Supported
|XAUUSD
|Account Types
|Standard, ECN, Prop Firm Accounts
Obsidian Path is ideal for:
- Those seeking reliable passive trading solutions
- Experts needing a hands-off tool to complement manual trades
- Beginners looking for a low-maintenance introduction to algo trading
How to Begin
Getting started is simple:
- Attach Obsidian Path to a single chart: XAUUSD on M30
- Set your desired risk and trading times
- Activate and let the EA manage your trades
11월 10일부터 라이브 계정 결과 10% 수익 입니다.. 애러 있던 부분 업데이트 되었고 12월 15일 부터 업데이트 버전 좋은 결과 있었으면 합니다....