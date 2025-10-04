Obsidian Path

3.86

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algosuban

Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762808

Launch Offer: Grab Obsidian Path now at a special discounted price 59 ,next price: 83 (9/10 copies left).

Without my settings file, results may be wrong. Contact me for the correct backtest setup.


Obsidian Path isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Whether you're scaling a small account or working with a prop firm, this EA helps you stay on track with logic-driven trade execution and intelligent capital protection.


Core Engine: 

Component Purpose
Pullback Sniper Waits for a temporary price pullback in a trend before entering the trade
Risk Layer Built-in SL, TP, and trailing stop logic—no martingale, no grid



    Specs

    Parameter Details
    Chart Required XAUUSD (Timeframe: M30)
    Min Deposit $100
    Symbols Supported XAUUSD
    Account Types Standard, ECN, Prop Firm Accounts


    Obsidian Path is ideal for:

    • Those seeking reliable passive trading solutions
    • Experts needing a hands-off tool to complement manual trades
    • Beginners looking for a low-maintenance introduction to algo trading


    How to Begin

    Getting started is simple:

    1. Attach Obsidian Path to a single chart: XAUUSD on M30
    2. Set your desired risk and trading times
    3. Activate and let the EA manage your trades

    Reviews 7
    A 1
    132
    A 1 2025.12.14 01:44 
     

    11월 10일부터 라이브 계정 결과 10% 수익 입니다.. 애러 있던 부분 업데이트 되었고 12월 15일 부터 업데이트 버전 좋은 결과 있었으면 합니다....

    pikachu88
    283
    pikachu88 2025.12.13 05:55 
     

    I have been running Obsidian Path for the past 3.5 weeks and it didn't have a great start. First trade was a Stop Loss and didn't give a good impression. But I have been impressed at the recovery since then. It is still early days but looks pretty good. If anything changes, I will update the review again.

    Posted some stats in Comments.

    Meysam Khoobyari
    350
    Meysam Khoobyari 2025.11.18 19:31 
     

    Lovely EA thank you Subandriah

