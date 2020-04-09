WS TakeStop AutoPilot
- Utilities
- Wemerson Santana Brigido
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 10
WS TakeStop AutoPilot is a lightweight and reliable risk-management utility designed for traders who want full automation of TP/SL and Break-Even levels — without relying on Expert Advisors to open trades.
This tool does not execute entries.
It simply monitors your open positions and instantly applies your predefined TP, SL, and optional Break-Even levels with precision.
Key Features
-
✔ Automatically sets TP and SL the moment a trade is opened
-
✔ Optional Break-Even with trigger and offset configuration
-
✔ Works with any symbol: indices, forex, stocks, crypto, commodities
-
✔ Extremely fast and lightweight (timer-based engine)
-
✔ Operates only on positions — no automated entries
-
✔ Option to manage positions from current chart only or from all symbols
-
✔ Perfect for traders who want discipline, consistency, and protection
Who is this for?
-
Manual traders who forget to set TP/SL
-
Traders who want instant protection
-
Traders who use external systems or signals to open orders
-
Anyone who wants a simple, clean, and efficient risk-automation tool
Important
This utility does not open or close trades — it only modifies existing positions.
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging and netting accounts.