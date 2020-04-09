WS TakeStop AutoPilot

WS TakeStop AutoPilot is a lightweight and reliable risk-management utility designed for traders who want full automation of TP/SL and Break-Even levels — without relying on Expert Advisors to open trades.

This tool does not execute entries.
It simply monitors your open positions and instantly applies your predefined TP, SL, and optional Break-Even levels with precision.

Key Features

  • ✔ Automatically sets TP and SL the moment a trade is opened

  • ✔ Optional Break-Even with trigger and offset configuration

  • ✔ Works with any symbol: indices, forex, stocks, crypto, commodities

  • ✔ Extremely fast and lightweight (timer-based engine)

  • ✔ Operates only on positions — no automated entries

  • ✔ Option to manage positions from current chart only or from all symbols

  • ✔ Perfect for traders who want discipline, consistency, and protection

Who is this for?

  • Manual traders who forget to set TP/SL

  • Traders who want instant protection

  • Traders who use external systems or signals to open orders

  • Anyone who wants a simple, clean, and efficient risk-automation tool

Important

This utility does not open or close trades — it only modifies existing positions.
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging and netting accounts.


Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
