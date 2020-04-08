🔍 Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection

📊 Price Manipulation Risk Indicator

Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market.

It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments.

This indicator helps traders avoid traps, filter false signals, and improve timing in both entries and exits.

🎯 Product Purpose

Provide an immediate and visual assessment of market conditions:

Normal conditions

Unstable phases

High-risk scenarios

Extreme-risk situations

Perfect for enhancing discipline and improving decision-making.

🔎 What does the analysis rely on?





Price behavior

Market activity intensity

Candle closing behavior

Recent market conditions

These combined factors deliver a reliable estimation of manipulation risk.

🎨 Intuitive Visual Display

Displayed in a dedicated window with a color-coded histogram:

Color Level Interpretation 🩶 Gray Low Stable market 🟡 Yellow Medium Caution advised 🟠 Orange High Dangerous conditions 🔴 Red Extreme High probability of manipulation

✅ Key Features

✔ No repaint

✔ Works on all assets

✔ All timeframes

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Excellent risk filter for any strategy

✔ Suitable for manual or automated trading

🧠 Recommended Use

Avoid entries during high-risk phases

Confirm signals before taking action

Add objective market context

Detect manipulation periods (news, sessions, liquidity zones)

⚠️ Important

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.

It is a risk-analysis tool, meant to support your existing strategy.

🔧 Parameter

Lookback – Sensitivity based on recent market behavior.

📈 Master the risk. Master your trading.