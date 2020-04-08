Nebula Gold Strike

🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + Hybrid Direction Logic + Tick Anomaly Detector  

Version 1.3 | Copyright © 2025 Bob's Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP


"See the market in ticks — not bars."


📖 What You Get in 1 Minute  

- Hybrid Heatmap: Real-time color shows **direction + noise level** (green = bullish clean, dark red = bearish chaos).  

- Tick Anomaly Dot: Yellow alert **the moment** a statistically weird tick arrives — no bar-close delay.  

- DOM Imbalance Line: Buyer vs seller pressure (auto-disabled if unsupported).  

- Auto-Zoom & Zero Repaint: Fully tick-driven, <1 ms latency, no future data.


🔍 Why It Works  

1. **Hybrid Heatmap**: Entropy from last 3 ticks + price direction → intuitive traffic-light for entries.  

2. **Anomaly Engine**: k-NN on 100-tick buffer → detects outliers at 2σ threshold.  

3. **DOM Smoothing**: 3-tick average → clean imbalance signal (only if broker supports DOM).


⚙️ Key Inputs  

- HeatmapBars: 100 (or auto-zoom)  

- kNN_Ticks: 100 (RAM-optimized)  

- EntropyLen: 3 (ultra-fast)  

- UseDOM: false by default (safe for XAUUSD)


🎨 Color Legend  

- Dark Green: Strong bullish → follow  

- Green/Lime: Clean uptrend → hold  

- Yellow/Orange: Chop → reduce size  

- Red/Dark Red: Bearish chaos → short or wait  

→ Dark Red + Anomaly Dot =  high-prob setup.


⚡ Performance  

- CPU < 0.5% | RAM < 5 MB  

- No DLL, no internet, no repaint  

- Works on M1–MN1


🛡️ Legal    

Support: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP  

Resale prohibited.


🚀 Install  

1. Copy .mq5 to Indicators folder  

2. Attach to XAUUSD  

3. Trade only Dark Green (long) or Dark Red + dot (short)


“May every tick be green… or dark red with a dot.”  

– Bob’s Channel

Рекомендуем также
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Простая, но эффектиная система для определения форекс-тренда. Представляет собой два индикатора в одном: Heiken Ashi и Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average (сглаженная скользящая средняя). Heiken Ashi (HA) и Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) рассчитываются в рамках одного события с необходимыми буферами и циклом, повышая скорость их работы, улучшая оптимизацию и эффективность . По вашему выбору на графике могут отображаться одновременно оба индикатра или только один. Входные параметры Display Heiken As
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Support Resistance Zone
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Un indicatore avanzato che identifica in automatico le zone chiave di supporto e resistenza su tre timeframe diversi , mostrandole con rettangoli colorati direttamente sul grafico. Ogni zona viene estesa in avanti, etichettata e aggiornata dinamicamente con il movimento del prezzo.   Caratteristiche principali   3 Timeframe configurabili (es. M15, H1, H4)   Zone di resistenza e supporto calcolate automaticamente   Colori personalizzabili per ciascun timeframe   Etichette automatiche con indicazi
EFW Pattern Trader MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
EFW Pattern Trader - это мощный сканер паттернов для вашей торговли. Основные методы обнаружения паттернов в этом продукте следуют принципам равновесной фрактальной волны (Equilibrium Fractal Wave, обозначение EFW с использованием коэффициента формы и коэффициента распространения; оригинальная концепция, созданная Young Ho, Seo). Таким образом, EFW Pattern Trader предоставляет эффективный алгоритм обнаружения паттернов. Любые паттерны, найденные с помощью EFW Pattern Trader, можно протестировать
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Продвинутый индикатор Kagi с адаптацией ATR и умными оповещениями Преобразуйте анализ цены с помощью профессионального индикатора Kagi, который фильтрует рыночный шум и выделяет реальные изменения тренда. Основанный на традиционных японских методах построения графиков с рисовых рынков 1870-х годов, этот инструмент фокусируется исключительно на значительных ценовых движениях, игнорируя временные колебания. Основные функции: Двойные методы разворота Фиксированная Дельта: установите точный ценовой
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Комбинация из двух осцилляторов. Первый отображает точки входа, второй - текущий тренд. Индикатор может отображать сигналы осцилляторов стрелками в двух режимах, все сигналы быстрого осциллятора или сигналы только по текущему тренду. Имеет мультитаймфреймовую панель и три типа уведомлений о появлении сигнала.   Преимущества: Подходит для дневной и скальпирующей торговли Трендовая фильтрация Простая и чувствительная настройка Мультитаймфреймовая панель Подходит для интеграции в советник.  Работае
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит графики зафиксированной на момент закрытия свечи прибыли для закрытых (или частично закрытых) длинных и коротких позиции отдельно. Индикатор позволяет фильтровать сделки по текущему символу, заданному ID эксперта (магическому числу) и наличию (отсутствию) подстроки в комментарии к сделке, задавать начальное время и периодичность сброса прибыли (ежедневно, еженедельно или ежемесячно) для расчёта графика прибыли. Индикатор также отображает плавающую (не зафиксированную) прибыль от
Cobra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (556)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Индикаторы
Откройте для себя силу продвинутого анализа объема с Weis Wave Scouter — революционным индикатором для MetaTrader 5, который сочетает проверенные временем принципы метода Вайкоффа и анализа объема VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности и глубине в своих операциях, этот индикатор предлагает тактическое чтение рынка через анализ кумулятивных волн объема, помогая выявлять ключевые точки разворота и продолжения тренда. Weis Wave Scouter имеет четкий визуаль
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор кумулятивной дельты Как считает большинство трейдеров, цена движется под давление рыночных покупок или продаж. Когда кто-то выкупает стоящий в стакане оффер, то сделка проходит как "покупка". Если же кто-то наливает в стоящий в стакане бид - сделка идет с направлением "продажа". Дельта - это разница между покупками и продажами. А кумулятивная дельта - разница между покупками и продажами накопленным итогом за определенный период времени. Она позволяет видеть, кто в настоящий момент конт
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Индикаторы
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macd 6 colors
Jun Chao Jiang
Индикаторы
MACD indicator, first indicator, loading 3 cycles, 3 windows, 5-minute, 1-hour, 1-day chart, accurate comparison ，Can be used in conjunction with my EMA metrics， The other moving average indicator I sell on MQL5 can prevent volatile market conditions， The signal line needs to be fixed after the color changes, and then the signal direction can be confirmed，For example, for a 5-minute chart, you need to wait until the next 5 minutes to confirm that the signal direction is good
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Visual Polar Bear RSI Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Polar Bear RSI - The Ultimate Momentum Indicator Stop guessing and start seeing the market's true momentum. The Visual Polar Bear RSI is not just another technical indicator; it is a complete trading tool designed to give you a distinct advantage. Engineered with a unique, proprietary calculation engine, this indicator provides smoother, clearer, and more actionable signals than the standard Relative Strength Index. At its core, the Visual Polar Bear RSI replaces the classic RSI formula
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (33)
Индикаторы
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Другие продукты этого автора
GoldCrusher V1
Bob Sulaiman
Эксперты
GoldCrusher V1:  The Ultimate Volatility Expert GoldCrusher V1.02 is a robust and high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA excels in trend identification using strict signal confluence and employs an advanced, adaptive algorithm for risk management based on real-time market volatility. Its core strength lies in its aggressive and fail-safe profit protection delivered by a rapid Break-Even Plus (BEP Jump) system and a dynamic Trailing Stop
GoldCrusher V2
Bob Sulaiman
Эксперты
GoldCrusher V2 : Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Breakout Dominance UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS METRIC LATEST RESULT (V2.47) COMMENTARY Profit Factor (PF) 3.51 Exceptional! Indicates very high profit efficiency relative to losses. Max Drawdown (DD) 2.14% High Capital Stability. Minimal risk exposure thanks to strict management. Winning Trades 77.14% High win rate confirmed by the Dual Filter system. Target R:R 1:3.4 Superior Risk:Reward ratio for aggressive yet controlled growth. BRIEF
PhotonAurum Beam
Bob Sulaiman
Индикаторы
PhotonAurum Beam – Proprietary Price Pulse Indicator Descriptions PhotonAurum Beam reveals the silent rhythm of price — a proprietary visual intelligence system developed by Bob’s Channel for elite traders who see what others miss. 98% Accuracy!!! Forget lagging indicators and noisy alerts. PhotonAurum Beam silently scans the market in real time, then marks critical turning zones the moment they form — with surgical precision and zero repainting. This isn’t just another signal tool. It’s your
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв