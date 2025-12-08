Nebula Gold Strike

🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + DOM Imbalance + Tick Anomaly Detector

📖 What You Get in 1 Minute

  1. 256-Color Noise Heat-map – see market randomness in real time.
  2. DOM Imbalance Line – spot buyer vs seller pressure before price moves.
  3. Tick Anomaly Dot – get instant alert when the next tick is statistically "weird".
  4. Auto-Zoom – heat-map width auto-fits your chart zoom.
  5. Zero Lag, Zero Repaint – 100 % tick-based, no future data used.

🔍 Detailed Explanation (Why It Works)

1. Micro-Noise Heat-map (0 → 1)

  • Entropy is calculated from the last 5 ticks → 0 = strong trend, 1 = total noise.
  • Color gradient: dark green → green → lime → yellow → orange → red → dark red.
  • Green = follow trend, Yellow = sideways, Red = stand aside or scalp small.

2. DOM Imbalance Line (−1 → +1)

  • Reads top 5 levels of the order book every tick.
  • Positive = buyers dominate (blue), negative = sellers dominate (light salmon).
  • Smooth 3-bar average → no spike noise.

3. Tick Anomaly Detector

  • Stores 5 000 last ticks (price + volume).
  • k-NN distance > 2σ → yellow dot on chart → potential reversal / breakout.
  • No repaint – dot appears on the tick, not after bar close.

⚙️ Input Parameters


Parameter Default Meaning
HeatmapBars 100 Number of bars to paint (or auto-zoom)
kNN_Ticks 5 000 Tick history for anomaly detection
kNN_Thresh 2.0 Sigma multiplier for anomaly dot
ShowAnomaly true Enable yellow anomaly dot
UseDOM true Enable DOM imbalance line
AutoZoom true Auto-fit heat-map when you zoom chart

🎨 Color Legend (What You See)


Color Entropy Market State Suggested Action
Dark Green 0.00-0.10 Strong trend Follow breakout
Green 0.10-0.25 Smooth trend Hold / add
Lime 0.25-0.40 Early chop Tighten SL
Yellow 0.40-0.50 Sideways Scalp range
Orange 0.50-0.65 Choppy Reduce size
Red 0.65-0.80 High noise Wait confirmation
Dark Red 0.80-1.00 Super noisy Stand aside
DOM Line:
  • Sky Blue → buyers > sellers (imbalance +)
  • Light Salmon → sellers > buyers (imbalance −)
  1. M15 EURUSD – green heat-map + blue DOM → easy buy follow.
  2. M1 Gold – red heat-map + anomaly dot → skip entry.
  3. Auto-zoom – heat-map auto-resizes when you zoom in/out.

⚡ Performance

  • CPU < 1 % on modern VPS.
  • RAM < 10 MB even with 5 000 tick buffer.
  • No DLL, no external calls, no internet required.

🛡️ Legal & Support

🚀 How to Install

  1. Copy file NebulaGoldStrike_v1.00.mq5 to Indicators folder.
  2. Attach to any chart (M1 – H4 recommended).
  3. Adjust inputs if needed → OK.
  4. Watch the noise traffic-light & DOM imbalance work for you.
