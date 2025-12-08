Nebula Gold Strike
🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + DOM Imbalance + Tick Anomaly Detector
Version 1.00
📖 What You Get in 1 Minute
- 256-Color Noise Heat-map – see market randomness in real time.
- DOM Imbalance Line – spot buyer vs seller pressure before price moves.
- Tick Anomaly Dot – get instant alert when the next tick is statistically "weird".
- Auto-Zoom – heat-map width auto-fits your chart zoom.
- Zero Lag, Zero Repaint – 100 % tick-based, no future data used.
🔍 Detailed Explanation (Why It Works)
1. Micro-Noise Heat-map (0 → 1)
- Entropy is calculated from the last 5 ticks → 0 = strong trend, 1 = total noise.
- Color gradient: dark green → green → lime → yellow → orange → red → dark red.
- Green = follow trend, Yellow = sideways, Red = stand aside or scalp small.
2. DOM Imbalance Line (−1 → +1)
- Reads top 5 levels of the order book every tick.
- Positive = buyers dominate (blue), negative = sellers dominate (light salmon).
- Smooth 3-bar average → no spike noise.
3. Tick Anomaly Detector
- Stores 5 000 last ticks (price + volume).
- k-NN distance > 2σ → yellow dot on chart → potential reversal / breakout.
- No repaint – dot appears on the tick, not after bar close.
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Meaning
|HeatmapBars
|100
|Number of bars to paint (or auto-zoom)
|kNN_Ticks
|5 000
|Tick history for anomaly detection
|kNN_Thresh
|2.0
|Sigma multiplier for anomaly dot
|ShowAnomaly
|true
|Enable yellow anomaly dot
|UseDOM
|true
|Enable DOM imbalance line
|AutoZoom
|true
|Auto-fit heat-map when you zoom chart
🎨 Color Legend (What You See)
|Color
|Entropy
|Market State
|Suggested Action
|Dark Green
|0.00-0.10
|Strong trend
|Follow breakout
|Green
|0.10-0.25
|Smooth trend
|Hold / add
|Lime
|0.25-0.40
|Early chop
|Tighten SL
|Yellow
|0.40-0.50
|Sideways
|Scalp range
|Orange
|0.50-0.65
|Choppy
|Reduce size
|Red
|0.65-0.80
|High noise
|Wait confirmation
|Dark Red
|0.80-1.00
|Super noisy
|Stand aside
DOM Line:
- Sky Blue → buyers > sellers (imbalance +)
- Light Salmon → sellers > buyers (imbalance −)
- M15 EURUSD – green heat-map + blue DOM → easy buy follow.
- M1 Gold – red heat-map + anomaly dot → skip entry.
- Auto-zoom – heat-map auto-resizes when you zoom in/out.
⚡ Performance
- CPU < 1 % on modern VPS.
- RAM < 10 MB even with 5 000 tick buffer.
- No DLL, no external calls, no internet required.
🛡️ Legal & Support
Copyright © 2025 Bob's Channel – all rights reserved.
- Channel & support: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP
- Resale or redistribution without permission is strictly prohibited.
🚀 How to Install
- Copy file NebulaGoldStrike_v1.00.mq5 to Indicators folder.
- Attach to any chart (M1 – H4 recommended).
- Adjust inputs if needed → OK.
- Watch the noise traffic-light & DOM imbalance work for you.
See you on the charts – and may every tick be green!
– Bob's Channel
Ready to crush the gold market?
