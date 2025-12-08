🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + DOM Imbalance + Tick Anomaly Detector

📖 What You Get in 1 Minute

256-Color Noise Heat-map – see market randomness in real time. DOM Imbalance Line – spot buyer vs seller pressure before price moves. Tick Anomaly Dot – get instant alert when the next tick is statistically "weird". Auto-Zoom – heat-map width auto-fits your chart zoom. Zero Lag, Zero Repaint – 100 % tick-based, no future data used.

🔍 Detailed Explanation (Why It Works)

1. Micro-Noise Heat-map (0 → 1)

Entropy is calculated from the last 5 ticks → 0 = strong trend, 1 = total noise.

Color gradient: dark green → green → lime → yellow → orange → red → dark red .

Green = follow trend, Yellow = sideways, Red = stand aside or scalp small.

2. DOM Imbalance Line (−1 → +1)

Reads top 5 levels of the order book every tick.

Positive = buyers dominate (blue), negative = sellers dominate (light salmon).

Smooth 3-bar average → no spike noise.

3. Tick Anomaly Detector

Stores 5 000 last ticks (price + volume).

k-NN distance > 2σ → yellow dot on chart → potential reversal / breakout .

No repaint – dot appears on the tick, not after bar close.

⚙️ Input Parameters



Parameter Default Meaning HeatmapBars 100 Number of bars to paint (or auto-zoom) kNN_Ticks 5 000 Tick history for anomaly detection kNN_Thresh 2.0 Sigma multiplier for anomaly dot ShowAnomaly true Enable yellow anomaly dot UseDOM true Enable DOM imbalance line AutoZoom true Auto-fit heat-map when you zoom chart

🎨 Color Legend (What You See)



Color Entropy Market State Suggested Action Dark Green 0.00-0.10 Strong trend Follow breakout Green 0.10-0.25 Smooth trend Hold / add Lime 0.25-0.40 Early chop Tighten SL Yellow 0.40-0.50 Sideways Scalp range Orange 0.50-0.65 Choppy Reduce size Red 0.65-0.80 High noise Wait confirmation Dark Red 0.80-1.00 Super noisy Stand aside

DOM Line:

Sky Blue → buyers > sellers (imbalance +)

Light Salmon → sellers > buyers (imbalance −)

M15 EURUSD – green heat-map + blue DOM → easy buy follow. M1 Gold – red heat-map + anomaly dot → skip entry. Auto-zoom – heat-map auto-resizes when you zoom in/out.

⚡ Performance

CPU < 1 % on modern VPS.

RAM < 10 MB even with 5 000 tick buffer.

No DLL, no external calls, no internet required.

🛡️ Legal & Support

🚀 How to Install

Copy file NebulaGoldStrike_v1.00.mq5 to Indicators folder. Attach to any chart (M1 – H4 recommended). Adjust inputs if needed → OK. Watch the noise traffic-light & DOM imbalance work for you.

