Nebula Gold Strike
-
インディケータ
-
Bob Sulaiman
-
バージョン:
1.3
-
アップデート済み:
9 12月 2025
-
アクティベーション:
5
🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + Hybrid Direction Logic + Tick Anomaly Detector
Version 1.3 | Copyright © 2025 Bob's Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP
"See the market in ticks — not bars."
📖 What You Get in 1 Minute
- Hybrid Heatmap: Real-time color shows **direction + noise level** (green = bullish clean, dark red = bearish chaos).
- Tick Anomaly Dot: Yellow alert **the moment** a statistically weird tick arrives — no bar-close delay.
- DOM Imbalance Line: Buyer vs seller pressure (auto-disabled if unsupported).
- Auto-Zoom & Zero Repaint: Fully tick-driven, <1 ms latency, no future data.
🔍 Why It Works
1. **Hybrid Heatmap**: Entropy from last 3 ticks + price direction → intuitive traffic-light for entries.
2. **Anomaly Engine**: k-NN on 100-tick buffer → detects outliers at 2σ threshold.
3. **DOM Smoothing**: 3-tick average → clean imbalance signal (only if broker supports DOM).
⚙️ Key Inputs
- HeatmapBars: 100 (or auto-zoom)
- kNN_Ticks: 100 (RAM-optimized)
- EntropyLen: 3 (ultra-fast)
- UseDOM: false by default (safe for XAUUSD)
🎨 Color Legend
- Dark Green: Strong bullish → follow
- Green/Lime: Clean uptrend → hold
- Yellow/Orange: Chop → reduce size
- Red/Dark Red: Bearish chaos → short or wait
→ Dark Red + Anomaly Dot = high-prob setup.
⚡ Performance
- CPU < 0.5% | RAM < 5 MB
- No DLL, no internet, no repaint
- Works on M1–MN1
🛡️ Legal
Support: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP
Resale prohibited.
🚀 Install
1. Copy .mq5 to Indicators folder
2. Attach to XAUUSD
3. Trade only Dark Green (long) or Dark Red + dot (short)
“May every tick be green… or dark red with a dot.”
– Bob’s Channel