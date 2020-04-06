📌 BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System

BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System.

No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery.

The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading, where precision and speed matter the most.

✔ Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge

DCA module opens positions at controlled step distances

Hedge module stabilizes equity when the market trends strongly

Both systems work independently or together

✔ Money-Based Take Profit

Each cycle closes when reaching a defined profit in money

Supports Global TP for closing all positions at once

✔ Advanced Risk Protection

Max Drawdown % limit

Max orders limit

Minimum balance protection

Complete cycle control

✔ Lightweight & Fast Execution

Works on all brokers

Fully compatible with ECN accounts

Low CPU & memory usage

✔ No Indicators Needed

Stable on all market conditions

Works for scaling, recovery and range phases

Ideal for scalper-style entries and volatility movements

EA opens an initial position (Buy or Sell). If price moves against the trade, the DCA module adds positions at fixed steps. If the trend continues, the Hedge module opens opposite positions to reduce floating loss. The cycle closes when: DCA TP money is reached

Hedge TP money is reached

Global TP is hit

This method achieves:

Smooth equity curve

Controlled drawdown

High probability of cycle completion

DCA Settings

UseDCA – Enable/disable DCA module

DCA_StartLot – Initial DCA lot size

DCA_K – Lot multiplier for DCA scaling

DCA_Step – Minimum distance between DCA trades

DCA_TP_Money – Take profit in money for DCA cycle

DCA_MaxSameDirectionOrders – Max DCA orders allowed

Hedge Settings

UseHedge – Enable hedge trading

HG_StartLot – Initial Hedge lot size

HG_Step – Distance between hedge layers

HG_TP_Money – Profit target for hedge cycle

HG_MaxOrders – Max hedge trades

Global TP

UseGlobalTP – Enable global close

GlobalTP_Money – Target profit for all positions combined

Protection

DCA_MaxDDPercent – Maximum allowed drawdown

MinBalanceLimit – Stop trading below this balance

Timeframe: M1

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

Account type: ECN / Raw spread

Minimum deposit: $100–$300 (Cent or Standard)

⚙️