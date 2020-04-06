BVG BankAlgo EA

📌 BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System

BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System.
No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery.

The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading, where precision and speed matter the most.

🔥 Key Advantages

Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge

  • DCA module opens positions at controlled step distances

  • Hedge module stabilizes equity when the market trends strongly

  • Both systems work independently or together

Money-Based Take Profit

  • Each cycle closes when reaching a defined profit in money

  • Supports Global TP for closing all positions at once

Advanced Risk Protection

  • Max Drawdown % limit

  • Max orders limit

  • Minimum balance protection

  • Complete cycle control

Lightweight & Fast Execution

  • Works on all brokers

  • Fully compatible with ECN accounts

  • Low CPU & memory usage

No Indicators Needed

  • Stable on all market conditions

  • Works for scaling, recovery and range phases

  • Ideal for scalper-style entries and volatility movements

📈 How It Works

  1. EA opens an initial position (Buy or Sell).

  2. If price moves against the trade, the DCA module adds positions at fixed steps.

  3. If the trend continues, the Hedge module opens opposite positions to reduce floating loss.

  4. The cycle closes when:

    • DCA TP money is reached

    • Hedge TP money is reached

    • Global TP is hit

This method achieves:

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Controlled drawdown

  • High probability of cycle completion

⚙️ Input Parameters

DCA Settings

  • UseDCA – Enable/disable DCA module

  • DCA_StartLot – Initial DCA lot size

  • DCA_K – Lot multiplier for DCA scaling

  • DCA_Step – Minimum distance between DCA trades

  • DCA_TP_Money – Take profit in money for DCA cycle

  • DCA_MaxSameDirectionOrders – Max DCA orders allowed

Hedge Settings

  • UseHedge – Enable hedge trading

  • HG_StartLot – Initial Hedge lot size

  • HG_Step – Distance between hedge layers

  • HG_TP_Money – Profit target for hedge cycle

  • HG_MaxOrders – Max hedge trades

Global TP

  • UseGlobalTP – Enable global close

  • GlobalTP_Money – Target profit for all positions combined

Protection

  • DCA_MaxDDPercent – Maximum allowed drawdown

  • MinBalanceLimit – Stop trading below this balance

🧪 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Account type: ECN / Raw spread

  • Minimum deposit: $100–$300 (Cent or Standard)


