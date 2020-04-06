BVG BankAlgo EA
- エキスパート
- Van Thong Vo
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
📌 BVG BankAlgo EA – Smart DCA & Hedge Recovery System
BVG BankAlgo EA is an institutional-style trading engine that combines an adaptive DCA scaling strategy with a powerful Hedge Recovery System.
No indicators, no repaint, no lag — only pure price-driven execution designed for low drawdown and fast cycle recovery.
The EA is fully customizable and suitable for M1 trading, where precision and speed matter the most.🔥 Key Advantages
✔ Dual Engine: DCA + Hedge
-
DCA module opens positions at controlled step distances
-
Hedge module stabilizes equity when the market trends strongly
-
Both systems work independently or together
✔ Money-Based Take Profit
-
Each cycle closes when reaching a defined profit in money
-
Supports Global TP for closing all positions at once
✔ Advanced Risk Protection
-
Max Drawdown % limit
-
Max orders limit
-
Minimum balance protection
-
Complete cycle control
✔ Lightweight & Fast Execution
-
Works on all brokers
-
Fully compatible with ECN accounts
-
Low CPU & memory usage
✔ No Indicators Needed
-
Stable on all market conditions
-
Works for scaling, recovery and range phases
-
Ideal for scalper-style entries and volatility movements
-
EA opens an initial position (Buy or Sell).
-
If price moves against the trade, the DCA module adds positions at fixed steps.
-
If the trend continues, the Hedge module opens opposite positions to reduce floating loss.
-
The cycle closes when:
-
DCA TP money is reached
-
Hedge TP money is reached
-
Global TP is hit
-
This method achieves:
-
Smooth equity curve
-
Controlled drawdown
-
High probability of cycle completion
DCA Settings
-
UseDCA – Enable/disable DCA module
-
DCA_StartLot – Initial DCA lot size
-
DCA_K – Lot multiplier for DCA scaling
-
DCA_Step – Minimum distance between DCA trades
-
DCA_TP_Money – Take profit in money for DCA cycle
-
DCA_MaxSameDirectionOrders – Max DCA orders allowed
Hedge Settings
-
UseHedge – Enable hedge trading
-
HG_StartLot – Initial Hedge lot size
-
HG_Step – Distance between hedge layers
-
HG_TP_Money – Profit target for hedge cycle
-
HG_MaxOrders – Max hedge trades
Global TP
-
UseGlobalTP – Enable global close
-
GlobalTP_Money – Target profit for all positions combined
Protection
-
DCA_MaxDDPercent – Maximum allowed drawdown
-
MinBalanceLimit – Stop trading below this balance
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
-
Account type: ECN / Raw spread
-
Minimum deposit: $100–$300 (Cent or Standard)