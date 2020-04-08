Introduction

Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart.

The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration without additional drawing.

Detected Patterns

The indicator identifies bullish and bearish versions of the following harmonic patterns:

Gartley

Bat

Butterfly

Crab

Cypher

Each structure is validated according to predefined harmonic ranges for the XA-AB-BC-CD segments, based on confirmed swings.

Internal Logic

The detection process follows several steps:

Identification of swing-based pivot points. Construction of potential X-A-B-C-D structures that meet minimal geometric requirements. Evaluation of internal ranges specific to each pattern type. Final validation of the structure and registration of its configuration. Visual representation of the pattern components.

The system operates only on closed bars and avoids generating structures based on incomplete data.

Chart Display Information

When a pattern is validated, the indicator displays:

Full harmonic structure connecting X-A-B-C-D points

The area corresponding to the structural convergence zone (PRZ)

Reference markers derived from the pattern’s geometry

Optional auxiliary elements for comparison and analysis

These components provide a visual layout of the internal proportions and relative positioning of the pattern.

Optional Price-Action-Based Confirmation

The indicator includes an optional filter that records only those patterns for which the price reacts within the PRZ.

When enabled, the indicator labels structures where a candle showing directional change appears within the zone.

When disabled, all valid structures are displayed without applying this additional criterion.

The user may select between:

Displaying all detected patterns

Displaying only patterns with additional confirmation

Notification System

The indicator can generate alerts when a structure is detected or confirmed. Available notification types include:

Platform pop-up alerts

Email notifications

Push notifications

Duplicate alerts for the same structure are avoided.

Configuration Options

The indicator provides multiple adjustable parameters, including:

Enabling or disabling individual pattern types

Display settings for auxiliary elements

Structural confirmation criteria

Notification preferences

Graphic presentation options

These settings allow users to tailor the visual output to their preferred method of analysis.

Compatibility

The indicator can be used on various instrument classes, including:

Currency pairs

Indices

Metals

Commodities

Individual stocks

Cryptocurrencies

Detection logic automatically adapts to the instrument’s characteristics through volatility and swing-formation analysis.

Intended Users

This tool is suitable for users who incorporate harmonic structures into their technical analysis, including:

Pattern-focused analysts

Structural-analysis practitioners

Users requiring objective X-A-B-C-D detection

Traders who work with visual pattern identification

The indicator provides a consistent structural representation without applying operational interpretation.