Introduction

Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an advanced indicator designed to automatically detect harmonic patterns and convert them into structured trading information directly on the chart. The indicator identifies validated X-A-B-C-D formations and derives operational levels such as entry price, stop level and profit targets.

It allows traders to analyze harmonic setups without manually measuring Fibonacci ratios or drawing structures, reducing execution time and increasing consistency.

Patterns detected

The indicator detects both bullish and bearish versions of:

Gartley

Bat

Butterfly

Crab

Cypher

Each structure is validated according to recognized harmonic ratio guidelines.

Internal logic

The system performs:

Swing identification and pivot validation Pattern construction based on structural sequence Ratio evaluation using predefined criteria Validation of completed structure Projection of trading levels

This ensures that structures do not rely on incomplete price formations and remain stable once identified.

Information displayed on chart

When a valid pattern is detected, the indicator displays:

The full harmonic structure linking X-A-B-C-D

The PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone)

Suggested activation level

Structural invalidation level (stop)

Multiple profit target levels (TP1-TP4)

All information is visually grouped and clearly delimited.

Optional confirmation via price action

When the confirmation filter is enabled, the setup becomes active only if price behavior validates the pattern inside the PRZ.

Activation conditions:

For bullish setups: a rejection candle inside the PRZ

For bearish setups: a meaningful downward rejection candle

The user may choose to display:

All detected patterns

Only confirmed patterns

This helps reduce early invalid setups.

Alerting system

Alerts can be triggered under detection or confirmation events through:

Platform popup messages

Email notifications

Push notifications

The system avoids repeated alerts generated from the same structure.

Main advantages

Automatic identification of harmonic structures

No manual measurements or drawing required

Full trading framework derived from the pattern

Clear and consistent operational information

Customizable logic and selective pattern display

Professional visual representation suitable for decision making

The indicator maintains structural integrity once the setup is validated.

Recommended timeframes

The indicator works across all market environments, with greater consistency observed on:

M15

M30

H1

H4

Higher timeframes generally form broader patterns; lower timeframes increase frequency.

Asset compatibility

The indicator can be applied to:

Forex pairs

Stock indices

Commodities

Metals

Cryptocurrencies

Individual equity assets

Recommended user profile

This solution is suitable for:

Harmonic pattern traders

Price-action analysts

Swing traders

Technical traders requiring objective structure

The indicator provides a complete framework for harmonic decision making.