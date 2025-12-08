Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
- Göstergeler
- Patricia Manzano Gomez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Introduction
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an advanced indicator designed to automatically detect harmonic patterns and convert them into structured trading information directly on the chart. The indicator identifies validated X-A-B-C-D formations and derives operational levels such as entry price, stop level and profit targets.
It allows traders to analyze harmonic setups without manually measuring Fibonacci ratios or drawing structures, reducing execution time and increasing consistency.
Patterns detected
The indicator detects both bullish and bearish versions of:
-
Gartley
-
Bat
-
Butterfly
-
Crab
-
Cypher
Each structure is validated according to recognized harmonic ratio guidelines.
Internal logic
The system performs:
-
Swing identification and pivot validation
-
Pattern construction based on structural sequence
-
Ratio evaluation using predefined criteria
-
Validation of completed structure
-
Projection of trading levels
This ensures that structures do not rely on incomplete price formations and remain stable once identified.
Information displayed on chart
When a valid pattern is detected, the indicator displays:
-
The full harmonic structure linking X-A-B-C-D
-
The PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone)
-
Suggested activation level
-
Structural invalidation level (stop)
-
Multiple profit target levels (TP1-TP4)
All information is visually grouped and clearly delimited.
Optional confirmation via price action
When the confirmation filter is enabled, the setup becomes active only if price behavior validates the pattern inside the PRZ.
Activation conditions:
-
For bullish setups: a rejection candle inside the PRZ
-
For bearish setups: a meaningful downward rejection candle
The user may choose to display:
-
All detected patterns
-
Only confirmed patterns
This helps reduce early invalid setups.
Alerting system
Alerts can be triggered under detection or confirmation events through:
-
Platform popup messages
-
Email notifications
-
Push notifications
The system avoids repeated alerts generated from the same structure.
Main advantages
-
Automatic identification of harmonic structures
-
No manual measurements or drawing required
-
Full trading framework derived from the pattern
-
Clear and consistent operational information
-
Customizable logic and selective pattern display
-
Professional visual representation suitable for decision making
The indicator maintains structural integrity once the setup is validated.
Recommended timeframes
The indicator works across all market environments, with greater consistency observed on:
-
M15
-
M30
-
H1
-
H4
Higher timeframes generally form broader patterns; lower timeframes increase frequency.
Asset compatibility
The indicator can be applied to:
-
Forex pairs
-
Stock indices
-
Commodities
-
Metals
-
Cryptocurrencies
-
Individual equity assets
Recommended user profile
This solution is suitable for:
-
Harmonic pattern traders
-
Price-action analysts
-
Swing traders
-
Technical traders requiring objective structure
The indicator provides a complete framework for harmonic decision making.