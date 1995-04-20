Projected Moving Average MT4

Projected Moving Average 

A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction.

The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle.
This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values.

Key Features

  • Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend projection

  • Real-time updating forecast area

  • Minimal lag compared to classic SMA

  • Simple, clean, and easy to interpret

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight, optimized, and fast

How It Works

The indicator calculates a standard Simple Moving Average but displays it ahead of price, creating a “future” segment equal to half the input period.
This projected part updates every candle and helps traders visually estimate upcoming trend direction, slope, and potential turning points.

Use Cases

  • Trend confirmation

  • Visual projection of moving-average direction

  • Identifying early trend slowdowns

  • Enhancing discretionary trading systems

No signals. No arrows. No trading rules.

Just a clean, forward-shifted SMA for traders who prefer clarity over complexity.


Рекомендуем также
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Индикаторы
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор Before предсказывает наиболее вероятное краткосрочное движение цен на основе сложных математических расчетов. Большинство стандартных индикаторов, обычно использующихся в торговых стратегиях, основаны на довольно простых расчетах. Это не значит, что в период их создания в мире не было выдающихся математиков. Просто в те времена еще не существовало компьютеров или их мощности не хватало для последовательного проведения сложных математических операций. В наши дни любой смартфон намного
Renko Scalping M1
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ренко (Renko) - это инструмент технического анализа, используемый на форекс-рынке для визуализации ценовых движений и трендов, устраняя рыночный "шум". В отличие от традиционных свечных или баровых графиков, Ренко строится на основе изменения цены на заданное количество пунктов, называемое "размером кирпича". Когда цена движется на это количество пунктов, добавляется новый "кирпич" в диаграмму. Этот индикатор игнорирует время и объем, концентрируясь исключительно на ценовых изменениях.
Renko Chart Profile
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Фильтруйте мелкие движения цен и сосредоточьтесь на более крупном тренде . Индикатор Renko поможет вам отфильтровать мелкие движения цен, чтобы вы могли сосредоточиться на общем тренде. Цена должна пройти заданное расстояние, чтобы сформировать блок Renko. Это упрощает определение текущего направления тренда, в котором движется цена. Многофункциональная утилита : содержит более 66 функций  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы  |    Версия для MT5 В настройках индикатора вы можете наст
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Индикаторы
Графики Ренко, Heiken Ashi, Тиковый бар, Ренж бар.    Простое переключение, простая настройка, все в одном окне.        Подключи индикатор Custom Chart и просматривай графики Ренко, Heiken Ashi, Тиковый бар, Ренж бар в реальном времени в реальном графике.    Расположи окно оффлайн графика так что бы панель управления была видна.    Переключай режим графика нажатием одной кнопки.    Подключи к выходному графику любой индикатор, советник без каких либо ограничений.    Нет, это не работает в те
RenkoBandMacd
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике ренко-бары, вычисляет и отображает по их данным полосы Bollinger Bands, осциллятор MACD и выделяет сигналы для покупки/продажи. Ренко - специализированное отображение движения цены, при котором на график выводится бар временного интервала лишь при условии, что цена прошла более заданного количества пунктов. Ренко-бары не привязаны к временному интервалу, поэтому индикатор с одинаковой эффективностью может работать на любом таймфрейме. При установке на график индик
StarSwing
Gabriele Tedeschi
Индикаторы
StarSwing è un indicatore NO REPAINT che unisce in un unico strumento oscillatori e indicatori di forza.  I parametri esterni permettono di bilanciare il peso delle componenti e di regolare a proprio piacimento l'indicatore stesso. StarSwing, graficamente, è composto da segmenti di 2 colori: uno rappresentante il rialzo e uno il ribasso. Il colore non dipende dalla pura direzione del segmento ma dal trend di fondo calcolato dall'indicatore stesso. Sul grafico, si può far disegnare una media mobi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Find and fill Gaps
Leandro Oliveira
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает гэпы на текущем графике при помощи объектов "прямоугольник", а их заполнение обозначается завершением фигуры. Гэпы учитываются по теням. При нахождении гэпа индикатор может отправлять сообщения по электронной почте или push-уведомления. Параметры SizeGAP - размер гэпов для поиска; HGcolor1 - цвет гэпа при восходящем движении; HGcolor2 - цвет гэпа при нисходящем движении; HGstyle - стиль объектов "прямоугольник"; StartCalculationFromBar - количество свечей для расчетов индик
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Индикаторы
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Эксперты
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике ренко-бары, вычисляет и отображает по их данным скользящую среднюю, PriceChannel и выделяет сигналы для покупки/продажи. Ренко - специализированное отображение движения цены, при котором на график выводится бар временного интервала лишь при условии, что цена прошла более заданного количества пунктов. Ренко-бары не привязаны к временному интервалу, поэтому индикатор с одинаковой эффективностью может работать на любом таймфрейме. PriceChannel - индикатор, отображающ
Order Closer Manager
Kapil Sehrawat
Утилиты
Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager Order Closer Manager is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor designed to help traders efficiently manage their open orders. This EA is ideal for traders who want precise control over their trades with minimal manual intervention. Key Features: Close Orders by Percentage: Automatically close a specified percentage of your total open lot size with a single click. Breakeven Management: Apply breakeven levels to buy, sell, or all open
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Delta Fusion Pro – Продвинутая Аналитика Order Flow для Внутридневной Торговли Delta Fusion Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который раскрывает поток агрессивных ордеров, показывая интенсивность и направление институционального давления в реальном времени. В отличие от традиционных объемных индикаторов, он анализирует дельту между объемами Ask и Bid, чтобы предсказывать развороты, подтверждать тренды и выявлять зоны профессионального интереса. Основные Характеристики Инте
Trade Direction
Gevorg Hakobyan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Осциллятор, показывающий направление тренда с помощью вычислений собственного алгоритма, который основывается на вычислении значений цены, просчитывая цены отдельных валют (своеобразная оценка стоимости валют). Гистограмма показывает усредненное значение физического изменения цены на выбранном периоде. Когда гистограмма имеет положительное значение, это означает что тренд восходящий, при отрицательном значении - нисходящий. С помощью стандартного RSI определяется текущее направление рынка для вы
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Renko Trade Alarm
Miroslaw Stachowiak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Renko Trade Alarm   is designed to work on chart with Renko and Mean Renko candles. It generate B uy and S ell signals on the chart and send notifications. Visualization of signals: Swing  - Formations 123. Pattern  - Double Bottom, Double Top, Triple Bottom, Triple Top, Formations 123 Reverse. Scalp  - Periodic change in the price direction, plus additional filters in the form of oscillators Stochastic  and  MACD. Ichi  - Signals filtered by the Ichimoku indicator. For correct operation an offl
Savius Zone Indicator
Tiziano Brunno
Индикаторы
Attraverso l'indicatore Savius Zone potrai finalmente: Definire delle zone oggettive da attenzionare Ridurre la discrezionalità Filtrare i tuoi pattern operativi Avvalerti di un metodo comprovato Qui di seguito alcune funzioni dell'indicatore Savius Zone: Zone Buy & Sell L’indicatore fornisce delle zone buy e sell ogni giorno dopo l’apertura del mercato cash sui seguenti mercati: DAX, S&P500, Nasdaq, Russel2000, Dow Jones Occasioni giornaliere Savius Zone fornisce occasioni di trading tutti i
Choch Pattern
Rodion Matveichuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Профессиональный индикатор "Choch Pattern Levels" с RSI-фильтром для MT4 Описание: Вы устали от ложных пробоев и хотите находить точки разворота тренда с высокой точностью? Индикатор Choch Pattern Levels — это ваш профессиональный инструмент для определения смены характера рынка (Change of Character), дополненный мощным фильтром RSI и анализом объемов , чтобы вы входили в рынок только по самым надежным сигналам. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и отрисовывает на графике ключевые паттерны раз
FREE
RenkoPointFigure
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Индикаторы
Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator with Win/Loss Pattern Analysis This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions. Key Features   Hybrid Renko + P&F System Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed
FREE
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Индикаторы
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Индикаторы
ADM Oscillator Multiframe В отличие от классического индикатора " Average Direction Movement index " этот индикатор показывает непосредственно разность значений +DI и -DI . Когда +DI больше -DI реультат выше нуля и наоборот. Это более наглядно и кроме того позволяет ясно видеть взаимодействие показаний индикатора для разных таймфреймов. Здесь также использована авторская технология, позволяющая видеть разные таймфреймы одновременно в едином масштабе времени. Например, для таймфрейма М5 линия и
Holy Renko PRO
Bianca Seara
3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle
Mati Maello
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает движения уровни Фибоначчи и треугольники на таймфреймах M1-W1. Параметры InDepth: параметр глубины. InDeviation: параметр отклонения. InBackstep: количество баров в истории. Fibonacci Expansion: отображать уровни Фибоначчи. true/false Triangle: отображать треугольники. true/false Интерпретация статусов: Если треугольник зеленого цвета, тренд направлен вверх. Если треугольник красного цвета, тренд направлен вниз.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Индикаторы
"Trend Arrow Reaper"   — это мощный трендовый индикатор, который помогает трейдерам определять моменты входа в рынок с помощью четких сигнальных стрелок. Индикатор анализирует ценовое движение и выявляет разворотные точки, генерируя визуальные стрелки   на покупку (BUY)   и   на продажу (SELL)   прямо на графике. Ключевые особенности: Стрелочные сигналы   — четкие указания на вход в рынок:  Синяя стрелка вверх   — сигнал на покупку (потенциальный разворот вверх).  Красная стрелка вниз   — сигнал
CandleStick MT4
Du Zhi Shan Tian
Индикаторы
What you can do with CandleStick CandleStick is a useful indicator for doing MTF analysis. This indicator displays the CandleStick of another time frame on the chart . By understanding the information in multiple time charts at the same time, it is easier to understand the overall market view. It is also a useful tool for validating and studying past quotes and trades. There are similar products made by others, but I designed and developed it so that it is easy for me to use. Features of Candle
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend PA для определения тренда использует  Price Action  и собственный алгоритм фильтрации. Такой подход помогает точно определять точки входа и текущий тренд на любом таймфрейме. Индикатор использует собственный алгоритм анализа изменения цены и Price Action. Что дает Вам преимущество без задержек распознать новый зарождающийся тренд с меньшим количеством ложных срабатываний. Условия фильтрации тренда можно подобрать в настройках индивидуально под Ваш стиль торговли. Индикатор отмеча
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Stop обнаруживает смену тренда за выбранный период времени. Дополнительная функция – отображение оптимальных стоп-уровней. Устанавливайте стоп-ордера ниже линии Trend Stop при бычьем тренде и выше данной линии – при медвежьем. Trend Stop отображает максимальное/минимальное значение за последние N периодов. Расчет В зависимости от текущего тренда, это может быть максимальное значение за последние N периодов для медвежьего тренда или минимальное значение за последние N периодов дл
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct stage onto
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв