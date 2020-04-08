Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5

Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator

This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5.

It automatically identifies the four classical market stages:

  • Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation

  • Stage 2 – Advancing Trend

  • Stage 3 – Distribution

  • Stage 4 – Declining Trend

Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator:

  • Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average

  • Projects the correct stage onto any lower chart timeframe

  • Does not repaint

  • Works instantly after loading (no refresh required)

Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic
✔ Candle coloring based on market stage
✔ Dynamic MA from selected timeframe
✔ Stable stage transitions (no flickering)
✔ Ideal for trend trading, position trading, and market regime filtering

Perfect for traders who want to:

  • Trade only in Stage 2 trends

  • Avoid chop and distribution phases

  • Align lower-timeframe entries with higher-timeframe structure

Recommended products
Assembler
Darko Licardo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Assembler:  The best value for money,  Designed for advanced traders and professionals, yet accessible for ambitious beginners ready to elevate their trading game. Great for ICT, SMC, TREND and breakout traders . Combining advanced analytics, a sleek graphical interface, and highly customizable features, Assembler empowers you to trade with precision, clarity, and confidence. Key Features of Assembler 1. Dynamic Graphical User Interface (GUI): A fully draggable, customizable interf
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Pivot Point Super Trend
Yasir Zaidi
5 (2)
Indicators
Pivot Point Supertrend (corresponds to Pivot Point Super Trend indicator from Trading View) Pivot Point Period:    Pivot point defined as highest high and highest low... input 2 = defining highest high and highest low with 2 bars on each side which are lower (for highest high) and are higher (for lowest low calculation) ATR Length  : the  ATR  calculation is based on 10 periods ATR Factor: ATR multiplied by 3
FREE
Break or Bounce Trading Indicator
Yasir Zaidi
Indicators
Trade like a pro and never miss Break or Bounce of a Support or Resistence Line Get alert  and suggested Trading points (entry, TP1, TP2 and SL) whenever there is a break of - Break or Bounce from Pivot Point Support or Resistence - Break or Bounce from a Trendline (upper and lower Trendline) - High and Low of a previous period Any suggestion on other types of Support / Resistence to add are more than welcome
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicators
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Indicators
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
FX Market Correlation
Igor Pokorni
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Market Correlation indicator calculates the weakness/strength from all 28 currency pairs in the market. This is unique and powerful way of watching the market. It works on all timeframes. You can use it for scalping, or you can use it for long term trading. FX Market Correlation indicator is NOT repainting. Features: --------- -easy determine which currency is strengthening and which is weakening -choose best currency pairs to trade and times to trade them -find correlation between pairs -NO
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Prev Day High Low With Alerts
Dominik Mogus
5 (1)
Indicators
- Displays horizontal lines for Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) on the chart. - Customizable line colors via input parameters. - Sends sound alerts, pop-up notifications, and mobile push notifications upon the initial crossover of PDH or PDL. - Alerts are triggered only once per crossover event; they re-trigger only if the price moves away and re-crosses after a specified minimum interval. - Automatically updates the PDH/PDL levels at the start of each new day. - All indicator
FREE
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Volatrend
Darko Licardo
Indicators
VolaTrend - Smart Volatility Trend Analyzer Transform your trading with instant market condition recognition - know whether to trend trade or range trade at a single glance! What Makes VolaTrend Different? Tired of cluttered charts with multiple indicators? VolaTrend revolutionizes market analysis by combining three powerful volatility indicators into ONE intelligent system that gives you instant market clarity through a single, customizable button. No more guessing. No more chart clutter. Ju
Projected Moving Average MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Fast Directional Indicator System
VÜqar Famİl Qanbarov
Indicators
FDIS v1.08 is a multi-layered trend and signal indicator designed to offer precise insight into market direction, volatility, and momentum. Combining the power of RSI smoothing, volatility bands, and signal cross alerts, FDIS helps traders make faster and more informed decisions. Core Features: Green Line : Smoothed RSI (RSI Price Line) Red Line : Trade Signal Line Orange Line : Market Base Line (dynamic support/resistance) Blue Bands : Volatility Zones (standard deviation-based) Mu
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Maxminza
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Indicators
MAXMINZA is a  channel indicator showing the maximum and minimum values ​​on any timeframe for a certain period (number of candles). This indicator creates a channel that predicts where the price will tend to reach (the opposite side of the channel). The indicator is multi-timeframe, it can consider the spread for plotting. The indicator does not redraw. This indicator goes well with another channel indicator TB5 Channel . Values: The number of candles is the period for which the channel is calc
Pivot Points Classic
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Pivot Points Classic – L’indicatore essenziale per ogni trader tecnico Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente i livelli di Pivot Point più utilizzati dai trader professionisti, con supporto completo a 4 metodi di calcolo:   Metodi supportati : • Traditional • Fibonacci • Woodie • Camarilla   Caratteristiche principali :  Calcolo su timeframe superiore (multi-timeframe)  Visualizzazione chiara dei livelli P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3   Etichette dinamiche con nome e valore del livello  Colori per
FREE
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
TickDelta
Andrey Gladyshev
Indicators
The TickDelta indicator shows the difference in the number of oscillations of the best prices per unit of time. In this case, the unit of time is the specified timeframe (M1, M2, M5, M15, etc.). This value indirectly shows the market "sentiment". Due to the "tick-wise" nature, the indicator is more appropriate for use in scalping strategies. When applied in conjunction with real volumes and monitoring of various instrument charts, it is possible to identify certain reversal setups. In some cases
Market Sessionsync
Darko Licardo
Indicators
Market Sessionsync** is a cutting-edge trading session indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by visually breaking down the market's daily rhythm. With a compact window overlaid on your chart, this indicator provides a split-second understanding of the current trading session through: Basic setup: Set Difference between your local time and your broker time , set DST(Daylight Saving Time) ON or OFF , set timescale sync you want to use (Local, Broker, CET) - A vertical time marker
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Trend Stop   Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 4. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the marke
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
Reverse Engineered RSI MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend pro
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review