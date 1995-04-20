Projected Moving Average MT4

Projected Moving Average 

A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction.

The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle.
This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values.

Key Features

  • Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend projection

  • Real-time updating forecast area

  • Minimal lag compared to classic SMA

  • Simple, clean, and easy to interpret

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Lightweight, optimized, and fast

How It Works

The indicator calculates a standard Simple Moving Average but displays it ahead of price, creating a “future” segment equal to half the input period.
This projected part updates every candle and helps traders visually estimate upcoming trend direction, slope, and potential turning points.

Use Cases

  • Trend confirmation

  • Visual projection of moving-average direction

  • Identifying early trend slowdowns

  • Enhancing discretionary trading systems

No signals. No arrows. No trading rules.

Just a clean, forward-shifted SMA for traders who prefer clarity over complexity.


