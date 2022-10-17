OTRX Fimathe Trading

Fimathe Tool for Semi-Automatic Trading.

This tool serves as a support for trading using the Fimathe strategy, the same one used by Trader Marcelo Ferreira in his negotiations.

Features:

Button to set/change Trend chosen by Trader.
Adjustment of Buy Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines.
Adjustment of Sell Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines
Subcycle Levels, R1, R2, R3, R4 and S1, S2, S3, S4.

Automatic Trailling Stop for previous level with each new (Subcycle) level reached.

Trading stop at the conclusion of the trade, either by Take, Stop or Trailling. (Needs to put the EA back on the chart so that it can trade again).

This Tool does not have the (Stitched).

This tool is constantly evolving and is being monitored/tested by Traders who have taken the Fimathe course and also by Enthusiasts who operate the method.

Brief operational summary:

1. Perform your trend analysis from Largest to Smallest Time Frame

I recommend that you always look for the most up-to-date version that is here in MQL.
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OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
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OTRX Boleta RR Mini Indice e Mini Dollar
Fabio Rocha
Utilities
Boleta de Operação que funciona para o Mercado B3 feita para Mini Indice e Mini Dollar com Cálculo de Risco e Retorno da Operação. Características e informações: Ao colocar o EA no gráfico inicialmente serão apresentados 1 painel e 3 linhas todos com informações a respeito de operações, saldo e cálculo que facilitam o Trader a ter um operacional mais seguro e menos arriscado. O intuito desta ferramenta é fornecer dados em tempo real para que o Trader (ANTES MESMO DE ABRIR A ORDEM) consiga obter
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
Experts
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Indicators
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Otrx SMC
Fabio Rocha
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity. OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS) , Flow (FVG) , and Origin (OB) . The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator . For every mapped structure or zon
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