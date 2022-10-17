OTRX Fimathe Trading

Fimathe Tool for Semi-Automatic Trading.





This tool serves as a support for trading using the Fimathe strategy, the same one used by Trader Marcelo Ferreira in his negotiations.





Features:





Button to set/change Trend chosen by Trader.

Adjustment of Buy Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines.

Adjustment of Sell Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines

Subcycle Levels, R1, R2, R3, R4 and S1, S2, S3, S4.





Automatic Trailling Stop for previous level with each new (Subcycle) level reached.





Trading stop at the conclusion of the trade, either by Take, Stop or Trailling. (Needs to put the EA back on the chart so that it can trade again).





This Tool does not have the (Stitched).





This tool is constantly evolving and is being monitored/tested by Traders who have taken the Fimathe course and also by Enthusiasts who operate the method.





Brief operational summary:





1. Perform your trend analysis from Largest to Smallest Time Frame





I recommend that you always look for the most up-to-date version that is here in MQL.