Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity.

OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS), Flow (FVG), and Origin (OB).

The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator. For every mapped structure or zone, the indicator projects exactly how much money you are risking based on your lot size, allowing for instant, data-driven decision-making.

🔥 Key Features

Smart Structure Mapping (BOS): Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) for both Buy and Sell trends.

Draws clean, precise "Ray" lines starting exactly from the fractal candle, keeping your historical chart clean. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances: Detects market inefficiencies where price is likely to return (Magnet Zones).

Draws visual boxes that extend to the current price.

Auto-Cleaning: Automatically removes boxes once the price has fully mitigated (filled) the gap. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies the specific institutional candles that originated the strong moves.

Highlights the ultimate support/resistance zones for sniper entries. 💰 Embedded Risk Calculator (Exclusive): Forget manual calculations. The indicator displays the monetary risk (e.g., -$ 25.50) next to every FVG, OB, or Structure line.

Calculates based on the distance from the current price to the invalidation point (Stop Loss).

Fully customizable based on your Risk Volume input. Interactive Control Panel: One-Click Clean: Toggle ZONES, FVG, or OB on/off instantly directly from the chart buttons.

Multi-Timeframe: Toggle M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1 analysis with a single click. Global Ready: Auto-Translation: Automatically detects your MetaTrader language (English or Portuguese) and adjusts the interface text accordingly.

⚙️ Settings & Inputs

Panel Size: Choose between Small, Medium, or Large (Touch-friendly) dashboard.

InpDepth / InpShowLast: Adjust the sensitivity of the fractals and how many past structures to keep visible.

InpRiskVolume: Define the Lot Size used to calculate the displayed monetary risk (e.g., 0.01 or 1.0).

Colors: Fully customizable colors for Buy/Sell setups, FVGs, and Order Blocks.

🚀 How to Trade