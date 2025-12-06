Otrx SMC

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity.

OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS), Flow (FVG), and Origin (OB).

The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator. For every mapped structure or zone, the indicator projects exactly how much money you are risking based on your lot size, allowing for instant, data-driven decision-making.

🔥 Key Features

  1. Smart Structure Mapping (BOS):

    • Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) for both Buy and Sell trends.

    • Draws clean, precise "Ray" lines starting exactly from the fractal candle, keeping your historical chart clean.

  2. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances:

    • Detects market inefficiencies where price is likely to return (Magnet Zones).

    • Draws visual boxes that extend to the current price.

    • Auto-Cleaning: Automatically removes boxes once the price has fully mitigated (filled) the gap.

  3. Order Blocks (OB):

    • Identifies the specific institutional candles that originated the strong moves.

    • Highlights the ultimate support/resistance zones for sniper entries.

  4. 💰 Embedded Risk Calculator (Exclusive):

    • Forget manual calculations. The indicator displays the monetary risk (e.g., -$ 25.50) next to every FVG, OB, or Structure line.

    • Calculates based on the distance from the current price to the invalidation point (Stop Loss).

    • Fully customizable based on your Risk Volume input.

  5. Interactive Control Panel:

    • One-Click Clean: Toggle ZONES, FVG, or OB on/off instantly directly from the chart buttons.

    • Multi-Timeframe: Toggle M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1 analysis with a single click.

  6. Global Ready:

    • Auto-Translation: Automatically detects your MetaTrader language (English or Portuguese) and adjusts the interface text accordingly.

⚙️ Settings & Inputs

  • Panel Size: Choose between Small, Medium, or Large (Touch-friendly) dashboard.

  • InpDepth / InpShowLast: Adjust the sensitivity of the fractals and how many past structures to keep visible.

  • InpRiskVolume: Define the Lot Size used to calculate the displayed monetary risk (e.g., 0.01 or 1.0).

  • Colors: Fully customizable colors for Buy/Sell setups, FVGs, and Order Blocks.

🚀 How to Trade

  1. Use the FVG to identify where the price is being drawn to (Magnet).

  2. Look for an Order Block (OB) overlapping with an FVG for a high-probability entry.

  3. Check the Risk Label on the chart to ensure the trade fits your money management rules before entering.


OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
OTRX Boleta RR Mini Indice e Mini Dollar
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
Boleta de Operação que funciona para o Mercado B3 feita para Mini Indice e Mini Dollar com Cálculo de Risco e Retorno da Operação. Características e informações: Ao colocar o EA no gráfico inicialmente serão apresentados 1 painel e 3 linhas todos com informações a respeito de operações, saldo e cálculo que facilitam o Trader a ter um operacional mais seguro e menos arriscado. O intuito desta ferramenta é fornecer dados em tempo real para que o Trader (ANTES MESMO DE ABRIR A ORDEM) consiga obter
OTRX Fimathe Trading
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
Fimathe Tool for Semi-Automatic Trading. This tool serves as a support for trading using the Fimathe strategy, the same one used by Trader Marcelo Ferreira in his negotiations. Features: Button to set/change Trend chosen by Trader. Adjustment of Buy Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines. Adjustment of Sell Zone and Neutral Zone Level Lines Subcycle Levels, R1, R2, R3, R4 and S1, S2, S3, S4. Automatic Trailling Stop for previous level with each new (Subcycle) level reached. Trading stop at the
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
Experts
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Indicatori
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
