AI Stochastic

AI Stochastic Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. This is a professional trading algorithm that transforms the classic Stochastic oscillator into a powerful trend and counter-trend system thanks to a unique Price Action filter.

Trading Logic and Strategy: Unlike standard robots that blindly enter the market when Stochastic lines cross (which often leads to losses during strong trends), AI Stochastic Pro uses a 3-stage signal confirmation system: Zone Search: The advisor waits for the Stochastic to enter the overbought or oversold zone (levels 20/80). Candle Pattern (Price Action): After receiving a signal, the robot waits for the closure of a confirming candle of the required color (Green for buys, Red for sells). Level Breakout (Breakout): This is the main filter. The advisor sets a virtual level at the High or Low of the signal candle. A trade is opened only if the price breaks this level in the necessary direction. If the price reverses without breaking the level, the false signal is ignored.

In the robot's wide arsenal: Smart News Filter, four SL variants, three Trailing SL variants including advanced High/Low Trailing, a Partial Close system also with three different variants including a unique option based on (volume multiplier count), as well as two Volume Multiplier variants with flexible settings for deposit growth. Unique confirmation technology for the main position opening signal via Price Action (Breakout) filters market noise, opening trades only during actual price movement; also available are three Take Profit variants including Trailing Profit. The advisor works on any timeframe and trading asset on MT5, with any account types, any Broker, and Prop Trading Firms. Flawless machine code eliminates human errors and emotions. This is the choice for professionals who need maximum reliability and flexibility of settings. Trust your trading to pure digital intelligence.

====================================================================================

 DETAILED USER GUIDE (AI Stochastic PRO v1.00)


1 ===== DASHBOARD =====

Settings for the visual information panel displayed on the chart.

It shows the current spread, trading results for Day/Week/Month/Year, as well as current floating profit and the ratio of profitable/losing trades.

Tip: During optimization in the Strategy Tester, the panel works in visual mode, but for maximum mathematical optimization speed, it can be disabled (ShowDashboard = false).


2 ===== STRATEGY =====

(Important Section)

This section configures the market entry logic.

Parameters: Set Period K, Period D, Slowing, and Overbought/Oversold levels (default 20 and 80).

Basic Logic: Buy when the line is below 20. Sell when the line is above 80.

Confirmation (Price Action): If UseCandleConfirmation is enabled, the advisor changes tactics:

Upon receiving a signal from Stochastic, it does not enter immediately.

It waits for a candle of the correct color to close (Green for Buy, Red for Sell).

After such a candle appears, "Breakout Waiting" mode is activated. The advisor places a virtual level at the High (for Buy) or Low (for Sell) of this closed candle.

Market entry occurs only when the price actually breaks this level.

If the breakout does not happen and time passes, the breakout level automatically shifts ("trails") behind new candles until the price finally surges in the right direction. This is a powerful filter against false entries against the trend.


3 ===== REVERSE SIGNAL =====

Inverses the indicator logic.

If enabled (true), then upon a Stochastic Buy signal (oversold), the advisor will open a Sell trade. Useful in strong trending markets where oscillators often give false reversal signals.


4 ===== POSITION REVERSAL =====

Direction switching tactic.

If enabled (true), when a position closes by Stop Loss, the advisor instantly opens a new trade in the opposite direction.

Note: The volume (lot) for this new trade is calculated according to the rules of Section 23 (Volume Multiplier).


5 ===== NEWS PROTECTION =====

Built-in news filter.

The advisor automatically pauses trading for the specified number of minutes before and after high-impact economic news releases (for the pair's currencies or only USD).

Important: Works only in real-time (Live) mode. News data is not available in the Strategy Tester.


6 ===== PROFIT/LOSS LIMITS =====

Global deposit protection.

Allows setting a profit target or loss limit (in % of balance or in points) for all open positions combined. When the limit is reached, all trades are closed, and the advisor stops working.


7 ===== OPERATION TIMER =====

Intraday time filter.

Sets rigid operating hours for the advisor (e.g., trade only from 08:00 to 20:00). Outside this time, new trades are not opened.


8 ===== STOP LOSS =====

Risk management for each trade.

SL_PERCENT: Stop Loss in % of the opening price.

SL_POINTS: Fixed Stop Loss in points.

SL_ATR: Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR).

SL_HI_LO: Smart Stop Loss placed behind the High or Low of the previous closed candle.

Broker stop levels – distances to SL and TP are checked against the broker's minimum requirements automatically.


9 ===== TAKE PROFIT =====

Profit taking settings.

Can be set in points, percent, or as a Risk:Reward Ratio (RRR). For example, if RRR=2.0, Take Profit will be 2 times larger than Stop Loss.


10 ===== TRAILING STOP =====

A powerful tool to protect secured profit by automatically pulling the Stop Loss level following price movement.

Parameter UseTrailing: Main switch (true/false).

Parameter Trail_Mode: Selection of the stop moving algorithm.

Available modes:

TRAIL_STANDARD: Classic trailing in points. Works with two parameters:

Trail_Start: Profit distance (in points) at which trailing is activated.

Trail_Step: Movement step. The advisor will move the Stop Loss every time the price moves the specified number of points in the profitable direction. Example: Start=50, Step=10. As soon as profit reaches 50 points, the stop moves to breakeven. If price goes another 10 points, the stop moves with it.

TRAIL_ATR (Volatility): Adaptive mode that adjusts to current market activity. Trailing distance is calculated based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

If volatility is high, the stop is held further away to avoid being hit by random "noise".

If volatility is low, the stop tightens. Settings parameters: Trail_ATR_Period and Trail_ATR_Mult.

TRAIL_HI_LO (Candles): Professional mode for trend trading ("Shadow Trailing"). The advisor moves Stop Loss strictly along the extremes of closed candles:

For Buy: Stop is placed under the Low of the previous candle.

For Sell: Stop is placed above the High of the previous candle. This mode allows holding a position as long as possible while the trend maintains its structure (higher lows or lower highs) and exiting immediately upon trend reversal.


11 ===== TRAILING PROFIT =====

(New Unique Feature)

Smart loss recovery system via profit targets.

Logic: If enabled (UseTrailingProfit = true), the advisor remembers the loss percentage of trades closed in negative.

When opening a NEW trade, the advisor automatically increases its standard Take Profit by this accumulated loss percentage.

Goal: Recover past losses and close the entire series in net profit with one successful trade.

Reset: The accumulated percentage resets to 0% in two cases:

When any trade closes in net profit (fully).

When the advisor is turned off and on again via the button on the chart.


12 ===== PARTIAL CLOSE =====

(Detailed Unloading Settings)

Securing part of the profit ("Safe").

UsePartialClose: Main function switch.

Partial_Mode (Separation Variant):

MANUAL (Classic): The advisor closes part of the position when the price passes a fixed distance (PartialStart) in points. If a step is set (Partial_Close_Step > 0), it will continue closing parts every N points.

EQUAL PARTS: The advisor calculates levels itself. It takes the distance from Open Price to the final Take Profit and divides it into equal segments. The number of segments is set in Partial_Parts_Count (e.g., 10 parts). Volume is also split equally.

Unload Lines (Visualization):

The advisor draws horizontal lines on the chart showing exactly where the position will be unloaded.

Smart function: As soon as the price hits a line and a part is closed, that line is instantly removed from the chart so you only see remaining active targets.

  • (By Volume Steps)

How it works: This non-standard mode automatically creates (without your manual tuning and only when this option is selected) a "smart grid" for partial closing, which depends directly on how much the Martingale (Section 23) has increased the current trade's volume. Ultimately, the more the position volume is increased, the more unloading parts there will be for this position. The advisor automatically divides the distance from Open Price to Take Profit into equal parts.

Main Condition: Mode works only if Martingale is enabled (UseMartingale = true).


13 ===== BREAKEVEN =====

Moving Stop Loss to the opening price.

Triggered when price passes a specified number of points (BE_Start). Provides protection against loss if price reverses.


14 ===== ORDER TYPE =====

Choice of entry method. ENTRY_MARKET_ONLY is recommended for instant execution.


15 ===== MAIN SETTINGS =====

Basic parameters: Magic Number (so the advisor distinguishes its trades), Spread Filter (MaxSpread), and Slippage.

16 ===== RISK MANAGEMENT =====

Calculation of initial position volume (when there is no losing series).

FixedLot: Trading with a constant lot.

UseAutoLot: Automatic lot calculation as % of balance.


17 ===== TRADING HOURS =====

Additional time filter (Start Hour and End Hour) if you want to trade only specific sessions (e.g., London and New York).


18 ===== TRADE DIRECTION =====

Allows permitting the advisor to trade only in one direction (Only Buy or Only Sell) or both (Both).


19 ===== LINE MARKER =====

Visualization of Open levels and Take Profits on the chart with colored lines.

Cleanup logic – if a line is deleted, the associated order is also deleted; if an order is executed, the corresponding line is erased.


20 ===== TRADE MARKERS =====

History on chart. Draws arrows or markers where past trades were made and labels their result (profit/loss).


21 ===== SOUND SIGNALS =====

Audio alerts when turning the advisor on/off via the button or when operations are performed.


22 ===== TRADING DAYS =====

Filter by days of the week.


23 ===== VOLUME MULTIPLIER =====

(Very Important Section)

System for increasing lot size after losses (Martingale) for quick loss recovery.

Works only if switch UseMartingale = true.

How it works (Logic):

If a trade closes by Stop Loss (loss), the advisor increases the volume of the next trade. If the next one is also a loss, the volume grows again. As soon as any trade closes in profit (Take Profit), volume immediately resets to initial (from section 16).

Reset Condition: The cycle also resets if you turn the advisor off and on again via the button on the chart.

In MartingaleMode setting you choose the math of increase:

Variant 1: MULTIPLY

The lot of the previous losing trade is multiplied by the MartingaleValue number.

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 2.0.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 * 2). -> Loss.

Trade 3 opens with volume: 0.4 (0.2 * 2).

Variant 2: ADD

The number MartingaleValue is simply added to the lot of the previous losing trade (softer mode).

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 0.1.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 + 0.1).

Martingale_Max_Steps (Step Limit):

Safety setting. Determines how many times in a row the advisor is allowed to increase volume.

If 0: Infinite increase (classic martingale).

If 5: Volume grows for the first 5 losses. Starting from the 6th consecutive loss, volume stops growing and is fixed at the 5th step level until the series ends in profit.

Margin Check – before placing an order, the advisor automatically checks if there is enough free margin; if not, the trade is skipped.


24 ===== PYRAMIDING =====

(Advanced Profit Tactic)

Method for aggressively building up profit.

If a position goes into positive, the advisor can open additional orders in the same direction.

MaxPositions: Maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction.

PyramidStep: Step (in points) after which a new order is opened.

PyramidLotMult: Lot multiplier for additional orders. For example, if 1.0 — volume is the same; if 2.0 — add-on volume doubles.


===================================================================================

IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER FOR SETTINGS:

    • If the broker has 5 digits (1.12345), then 1 point = 0.00001.

      If the broker has 3 digits (100.123 — Yen pairs), then 1 point = 0.001.

Important nuance: The advisor perceives settings (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing) in points (Points), not in "old pips".

On a 5-digit account, a value of 50 in settings will equal 5 "old" pips (50 points).

On a 4-digit account, a value of 50 will equal 50 "old" pips.

You need to account for this when entering settings.

    • Does this advisor work with different account types?

Yes, it is universal, but with one caveat regarding Netting.

Detailed breakdown by types:

Hedging: Yes, full support.

The advisor code (especially Pyramiding functions UsePyramiding and position count limits MaxPositions) is originally designed for hedging, where multiple trades can be opened on one instrument simultaneously.

Netting: Works, but strategy changes.

There is a check in the code: if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING). The advisor understands it is on netting.

Limitation: On a netting account, you cannot physically have 3 different positions (as configured in MaxPositions = 3). When attempting to add (pyramiding), the advisor will simply average (add volume) into a single unique position. The "Partial Close" mode will also work with this total position.

Raw, Zero, ECN (Commission accounts): Yes, works correctly.

These accounts feature tight spreads but charge a commission per lot.

In profit calculation functions (CalcProfit, UpdateDashboard, UpdateMartingaleState), the advisor uses the formula: DealProfit + DealSwap + DealCommission

This means it sees and accounts for commission when calculating losses for martingale or trailing profit. It will not mistakenly consider a trade profitable if the profit is small but commission is large.

Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium: Yes, works.

The advisor reads the



Recommended products
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
AlphaTrader DollarYen
Phetolo Mfanelo Mojela
Experts
Introducing AlphaTrader: Your Gateway to Forex Success Meet AlphaTrader, the expert advisor designed to trade the USD/JPY currency pair with exceptional accuracy. Our cutting-edge software operates on multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M20, M30, H1), providing a versatile approach to trading that suits both short-term and long-term strategies. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis : AlphaTrader is your dedicated companion, scanning the USD/JPY charts across various timeframes to identify opti
Gator Trend
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
Experts
Советник основан на довольно интересной связке двух классических индикаторов: Аллигатор и Стохастик. Стохастик используется на более старшем таймфрейме для фильтрации направления, а сделки открываются по сигналам Аллигатора. Настройки советника Группа "Настройки торговли" lot размер лота new bar control   включить/отключить явный контроль открытия нового бара Группа "Настройки Аллигатора" working timeframe период the period for calculating the jaws период для расчета челюстей horizontal disp
Awesome Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Awesome Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Awesome Oscillator.  Awesome Oscillator parameters such as BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Awesome Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Awesome Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Neutral Mind
Diego Antonio Oliveira Monteiro
Experts
Experience and Purpose Neutral Mind is more than a trading Expert Advisor — it is a unique mental and emotional experience within trading. Designed to neutralize — or even turn into an advantage — emotions such as anxiety, fear, and greed, Neutral Mind was created to place the trader in a conscious and balanced state of operation. Its purpose is to allow the trader to act neutrally, without the typical tension from emotions that distort decisions, or, if emotions are still present, to use them
London Trap Breaker EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
London Trap Breaker EA — Smart Reversal Trading at the London Open London Trap Breaker EA is a powerful expert advisor built to detect fakeouts and trap breaks that occur during the London session open . It uses a unique combination of price action, smart range logic, trend filtering, and candlestick pattern recognition to catch high-probability reversal trades — right when the market traps early breakouts . This EA is tailored for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe and is optimized
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Macd Cross Strong
Thibault Georges Rene Duval
Experts
Recommended accounts : ECN, Cent or USD, Profirm, ... This EA is a trading algorithm combine the trend of the market and the cross of MACD. The symbol recommended : all : GOLD, or all pair of FOREX Minimum : 1 000 USD Time Frame : 5 Minutes ONLY The Draw Down is very small and constant, is very safe (-19 %) Example of performance 18 % for 01-09-2025 -22-10-2025 (almost 2 months) 18 % for 2 months
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Perfect Candle Scalping
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
Experts
Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below: !!RULE: Spread Must Be Maximum at 30points, Leverage 1:500 or HIGHER!! Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot): 1, Fixed lot size 2, Always use SL 3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT) 4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day 5, No Grid 6, No Hedge 7, No Arbitrage 8, No Martingale 9, No Compound 10, Another many function and many more to do the back test This EA is so simple to use and especially n
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
SimSim Multiple ADX MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Experts
The "InterSym MT5" advisor trades any symbols presented by the broker in the "Market Watch" provided that the symbol has no restrictions on trading. Allows you to trade and test up to 15 symbols (with different settings for each symbol) simultaneously. The influence of the spread is not critical, which allows you to trade on accounts with a high spread (cent accounts). The calculation algorithm is based on the dynamics of price movement and is not tied to fixed points, which allows it to be a
Gold Predict AI
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Predict AI – Advanced Predictive Trading for XAUUSD (M15) Gold Predict AI is a next‑generation Expert Advisor created specifically for trading Gold vs. US Dollar (XAUUSD) on the 15‑minute timeframe. Built with precision and designed for professional traders, this system leverages predictive modeling to anticipate market movements and capture opportunities with remarkable consistency. Unlike conventional robots that simply react to price action, Gold Predict AI is engineered to forecast di
Zynapse Quantizz Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Zynapse Quantizz Trader é o sistema especialista que mede a força estatística da tendência, usando Indicadores estatísticos e de volatilidade, transformando o preço em uma série temporal mensurável em termos de probabilidade, filtrando ruídos e evitando overfitting. Ativo recomendado: Miniíndice WIN. Timeframe recomendado: M5. OBS: Alterar parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
T Trader
Steve Zoeger
Experts
T Trader Expert #advisor works very well on all Pairs and all Frames. Is fully automated and based on the tick to filter as many as possible winning trades. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== => On the lower Frames there are too many sma
Moving 3
Kseniia Tretiakova
Experts
The trading bot trades according to the "Moving Averages Cross" strategy. The entry parameter is the crossing of the fast moving average (with a shorter period) and the slow moving average (with a longer period) from top to bottom. The stop loss is set at the previous peak when selling. The take profit is set based on the stop loss value. The trend is filtered using the third moving average.
Murrey Math Advisor
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
3.67 (6)
Experts
Unlock Unmatched Precision with the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Gold Trading Companion Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor , a revolutionary tool designed to offer unparalleled precision in trading gold (XAUUSD). Whether you’re an experienced trader or a novice looking to enter the world of algorithmic trading, this EA combines the timeless power of Murrey Math with sophisticated candlestick pattern recognition to p
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
ADM Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
ADM Trade X MT5 is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ Williams Percent Range  is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range  indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.  Input Parameters  WPR  settings InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignor
AI Global
Gustav Okon Baymeh
Experts
This tool provides an intelligent method of trading SMA. It has been tested for a period of nine years on EUR/USD and shows consistent profit making capability. The amount of profit you intend to make per year depends on the input values of lot size. This tool is easy to setup and requires no further settings. This product has been well tested on    O ctafx  for 9yrs and is currently being tested on other platforms to ensure it provides consistent results. Details on its universal use will be pr
My Super Hero MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
BreakSniper
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR 1. General Settings MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification. OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade. OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points). Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order. 2. Operating Modes OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one. EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes. EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading dir
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the AI PRO EA series, which means that the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions, making it one of the leading (EAs) in terms of the variety of modes. The absence of the human factor in the creation of this advisor via (AI) has allowed the price to be minimized for users; similar functionality created by a real programmer would cost the
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI RSI PRO — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and equipped with 24 different position management functions of institutional level, AI RSI PRO — Evolution of the Mean Reversion Strategy This is a professional trading algorithm that turns the legendary RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator from a simple oscillator into a high-precision sniper system thanks to additional signal confirmation by a
AI Bolinger Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — The Evolution of a Classic. It belongs to the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and it is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — This is a professional trading algorithm. At the core of the Expert Advisor lies a time-tested trend and counter-trend strategy, enhanced by modern filtering and an entry confirmation system. The decision-making logic i
AI Macd PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI MACD PRO — The Evolution of a Classic. It is part of the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and it is equipped with 24 different institutional-level position management functions. The advisor works based on signals from the MACD indicator. In the robot's wide arsenal: A Smart News Filter, four SL options, three Trailing SL options including advanced High/Low Trailing, a Partial Close system also with three different options includi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review