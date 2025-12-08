



📘 DETAILED USER GUIDE (AI Stochastic v1.0)

1 ===== DASHBOARD =====

Settings for the visual information panel displayed on the chart.

It shows the current spread, trading results for the Day/Week/Month/Year, as well as the current floating profit and the ratio of profitable/losing trades.

Tip: When optimizing in the Strategy Tester, the panel works in Visual Mode, but for pure mathematical optimization speed, you can disable it (ShowDashboard = false).





2 ===== STRATEGY (STOCHASTIC) =====

(Important Section)

This section configures the market entry logic.

Parameters: Set the K Period, D Period, Slowing, and Overbought/Oversold levels (default is 20 and 80).

Basic Logic: Buy when the line is below 20. Sell when the line is above 80.

Confirmation (Price Action): If the UseCandleConfirmation parameter is enabled, the EA changes its tactics:

Upon receiving a signal from Stochastic, it does not enter immediately.

It waits for a candle of the required color (Green for Buy, Red for Sell).

After such a candle appears, the "Breakout Waiting" mode is activated. The EA sets a virtual level at the High (for Buy) or Low (for Sell) of this closed candle.

Market Entry occurs only when the price actually breaks this level.

If a breakout does not happen, and time passes, the breakout level automatically shifts with new candles ("trails"), until the price finally makes a move in the right direction. This is a powerful filter against false entries against the trend.





3 ===== REVERSE SIGNAL =====

Reverses the indicator logic.

If enabled (true), upon a Stochastic Buy signal (oversold), the EA will open a Sell trade. Useful in strong trending markets where oscillators often give false reversal signals.





4 ===== POSITION REVERSAL =====

Direction switching tactic.

If enabled (true), when a position is closed by Stop Loss, the EA will instantly open a new trade in the opposite direction.

Note: The volume (lot) for this new trade is calculated according to the rules in Section 23 (Volume Multiplier).





5 ===== NEWS PROTECTION =====

Built-in news filter.

The EA automatically pauses trading for a specified number of minutes before and after the release of important economic news (for the pair's currencies or only USD).

Important: Works only in real-time (Live) mode. News data is not available in the Strategy Tester.





6 ===== PROFIT/LOSS LIMITS =====

Global deposit protection.

Allows you to set a profit target or loss limit (in % of balance or in points) for all open positions combined. When the limit is reached, all trades are closed, and the EA stops working.





7 ===== OPERATION TIMER =====

Intraday time filter.

Sets strict operating hours for the EA (e.g., trade only from 08:00 to 20:00). Outside this time, no new trades are opened.





8 ===== STOP LOSS (SL) =====

Risk management for each trade.

SL_PERCENT: Stop Loss in % of the opening price.

SL_POINTS: Fixed Stop Loss in points.

SL_ATR: Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR).

SL_HI_LO: Smart Stop Loss placed behind the High or Low of the previous closed candle.





9 ===== TAKE PROFIT (TP) =====

Profit taking settings.

Can be set in points, percent, or as a Risk:Reward ratio (RRR). For example, if RRR=2.0, the Take Profit will be 2 times larger than the Stop Loss.





10 ===== TRAILING STOP ===== A powerful tool for protecting secured profits by automatically moving the Stop Loss level following the price movement. Parameter UseTrailing: Master switch (true/false). Parameter Trail_Mode: Selection of the trailing algorithm.

Available Modes:

TRAIL_STANDARD (Standard): Classic trailing in points. Works based on two parameters: Trail_Start: The profit distance (in points) required to activate the trailing stop.

Trail_Step: Movement step. The EA will move the Stop Loss every time the price moves the specified number of points in the profitable direction. Example: Start=50, Step=10. Once profit reaches 50 points, the stop moves to breakeven. If price moves another 10 points, the stop follows. TRAIL_ATR (Volatility Based): Adaptive mode that adjusts to the current market activity. The trailing distance is calculated using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. If volatility is high, the stop is kept further away to avoid being hit by market "noise".

If volatility is low, the stop is tightened. Settings: Trail_ATR_Period (indicator period) and Trail_ATR_Mult (ATR value multiplier). TRAIL_HI_LO (Candle High/Low): Professional mode for trend trading ("Shadow Trailing"). The EA moves the Stop Loss strictly along the extremes of closed candles: For Buy trades: Stop Loss is placed below the Low of the previous closed candle.

For Sell trades: Stop Loss is placed above the High of the previous closed candle. This allows you to hold the position as long as the trend structure remains intact (higher lows or lower highs) and exit immediately when the trend breaks.





11 ===== TRAILING PROFIT =====

(New Unique Feature)

A smart system for recovering losses through profit targets.

Logic: If enabled (UseTrailingProfit = true), the EA memorizes the loss percentage of closed negative trades.

When opening a NEW trade, the EA automatically increases its standard Take Profit by this accumulated loss percentage.

Goal: To recover previous losses and close the entire series in net profit with a single successful trade.

Reset: The accumulated percentage is reset to 0% in two cases:

When any trade closes in net profit (fully closed). When the EA is disabled and re-enabled via the button on the chart.





12 ===== PARTIAL CLOSE =====

(Detailed Configuration)

Securing a portion of the profit ("Safe Mode").

UsePartialClose: Master switch for the function.

Partial_Mode (Separation Option):

MANUAL (Classic): The EA closes a part of the position after the price passes a fixed distance (PartialStart) in points. If Partial_Close_Step > 0, it will continue to close parts every Step points. EQUAL PARTS (Auto): The EA automatically calculates levels. It takes the distance from the Open Price to the final Take Profit and divides it into equal segments. The number of segments is set in Partial_Parts_Count (e.g., 10 parts). The volume is also divided equally. Unload Lines (Visuals): The EA draws horizontal lines on the chart showing exactly where the position will be reduced. Smart Feature: As soon as the price reaches a line and a part closes, that line is immediately removed from the chart, so you always see only the remaining active targets.





13 ===== BREAKEVEN =====

Moving Stop Loss to the opening price.

Triggered when the price passes a specified number of points (BE_Start). Provides protection against loss if the price reverses.





14 ===== ORDER TYPE =====

Entry method selection. ENTRY_MARKET_ONLY is recommended for instant execution.





15 ===== MAIN SETTINGS =====

Basic parameters: Magic Number (so the EA distinguishes its trades), Spread Filter (MaxSpread), and Slippage.





16 ===== RISK MANAGEMENT =====

Calculation of the initial position volume (when there is no losing streak).

FixedLot: Trading with a constant lot size.

UseAutoLot: Automatic lot calculation as a % of the balance.





17 ===== TRADING HOURS =====

Additional time filter (Start Hour and End Hour) if you want to trade only specific sessions (e.g., London and New York).





18 ===== TRADE DIRECTION =====

Allows you to permit the EA to trade only in one direction (Long Only or Short Only) or both (Both).





19 ===== LINE MARKER =====

Visualization of opening levels and Take Profits on the chart with colored lines.





20 ===== TRADE MARKERS =====

History on the chart. Draws arrows or markers where past trades were made and labels their results (profit/loss).





21 ===== SOUND SIGNALS =====

Audio alerts when the EA is enabled/disabled via the button or when operations are performed.





22 ===== TRADING DAYS =====

Filter by days of the week.





23 ===== VOLUME MULTIPLIER =====

(Very Important Section)

A system for increasing lot size after losses (Martingale) to recover losses faster.

Works only if the switch UseMartingale = true.

How it works (Logic):

If a trade closes by Stop Loss (loss), the EA increases the volume of the next trade. If the next one is also a loss, the volume grows again. As soon as any trade closes in profit (Take Profit), the volume immediately resets to the initial value (from Section 16).

Reset Condition: The cycle also resets if you disable and re-enable the EA via the chart button.

In the MartingaleMode setting, you choose the increase mathematics:

Option 1: MULTIPLY (Multiplication)

The lot of the previous losing trade is multiplied by the MartingaleValue number.

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 2.0.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 * 2). -> Loss.

Trade 3 opens with volume: 0.4 (0.2 * 2).

Option 2: ADD (Addition)

The MartingaleValue number is simply added to the lot of the previous losing trade (softer mode).

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 0.1.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 + 0.1).

Martingale_Max_Steps (Step Limit):

A safety setting. Defines how many times the EA is allowed to increase the volume in a row.

If 0: Unlimited increases (classic Martingale).

If 5: The volume grows for the first 5 losses. Starting from the 6th loss, the volume stops growing and remains fixed at the level of the 5th step until the series ends in profit.





24 ===== PYRAMIDING =====

(Advanced Profit Tactic)

A method for aggressively increasing profits.

If a position moves into profit, the EA can open additional orders in the same direction.

MaxPositions: The maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction.

PyramidStep: The step (in points) after which a new order opens.

PyramidLotMult: Lot multiplier for add-ons. For example, if 1.0 — the volume is the same; if 2.0 — the add-on volume doubles.