AI Rsi PRO

AI RSI PRO — Evolution of a Classic. It is from the EA AI PRO series, which means the code is 100% designed and written by Artificial Intelligence, and equipped with 24 different position management functions of institutional level,

AI RSI PRO — Evolution of the Mean Reversion Strategy This is a professional trading algorithm that turns the legendary RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator from a simple oscillator into a high-precision sniper system thanks to additional signal confirmation by an intelligent Price Action filter. AI RSI PRO is the perfect balance between the mathematical precision of the indicator and the reality of price movement.

In the robot's wide arsenal: Smart News Filter, four SL options, three Trailing SL options including advanced Trailing by High/Low, a Partial Close system also of three different variants including a unique variant based on ( volume multiplier amount ), as well as two Volume Multiplier options with flexible settings for boosting the deposit. Unique technology for confirming the main signal for opening a position like Price Action (Breakout) filters market noise, opening trades only during real price movement; also available are three Take Profit variants including Trailing Profit. The Advisor works on any timeframe and trading asset on MT5, with any account types, any Broker, and Prop Trading Firms. Flawless machine code eliminates human errors and emotions. This is the choice of professionals who need maximum reliability and flexibility of settings. Trust trading to pure digital intelligence.

====================================================================================

DETAILED USER GUIDE (AI Rsi PRO v1.00)

1 ===== STRATEGY =====

This section configures the market entry logic.

Trading Logic and Strategy: Unlike standard robots that blindly enter the market immediately when RSI exits a zone (which often leads to attempts to catch "falling knives" against a powerful trend), AI RSI PRO uses a strict three-step signal validation system:

Momentum Reversal Detection: The Advisor does not just wait for zone entry. It monitors the moment when RSI exits the oversold zone (below 30) upwards or the overbought zone (above 70) downwards. This is the primary signal that the market is ready for a reversal.

Candle Fixation (Price Action): After receiving the primary signal from RSI, the robot does not open a trade instantly. It fixes a "Signal Candle" and analyzes its parameters, waiting for the bar to close to confirm market intentions.

Level Breakout (Breakout Confirmation): This is the main filter, screening out up to 70% of false entries. The Advisor places a virtual pending order at the extremum of the signal candle (High for buys, Low for sells).

Logic: A trade opens only if the price actually moves in our direction and breaks this level.

Protection: If RSI showed a reversal, but the price continued to fall (false signal), a High breakout will not happen, and the Advisor will simply cancel the signal, saving the deposit from unnecessary loss.

Market entry occurs only when the price really breaks this level.

If the breakout does not happen, but time passes — the breakout level automatically shifts after new candles ("trails"), until the price finally makes a move in the right direction. This is a powerful filter against false entries against the trend.

2 ===== DASHBOARD =====

Settings for the visual information panel displayed on the chart.

It shows the current spread, trading results for Day/Week/Month/Year, as well as current floating profit and the ratio of profitable/losing trades.

Tip: During optimization in the Strategy Tester, the panel works in visual mode, but for maximum speed of mathematical optimization, it can be disabled (ShowDashboard = false)

3 ===== REVERSE SIGNAL =====

Inverses the indicator logic.

If enabled (true), then upon a Stochastic Buy signal (oversold), the advisor will open a Sell trade. Useful in strong trending markets where oscillators often give false reversal signals.


4 ===== POSITION REVERSAL =====

Direction switching tactic.

If enabled (true), when a position closes by Stop Loss, the advisor instantly opens a new trade in the opposite direction.

Note: The volume (lot) for this new trade is calculated according to the rules of Section 23 (Volume Multiplier).


5 ===== NEWS PROTECTION =====

Built-in news filter.

The advisor automatically pauses trading for the specified number of minutes before and after high-impact economic news releases (for the pair's currencies or only USD).

Important: Works only in real-time (Live) mode. News data is not available in the Strategy Tester.


6 ===== PROFIT/LOSS LIMITS =====

Global deposit protection.

Allows setting a profit target or loss limit (in % of balance or in points) for all open positions combined. When the limit is reached, all trades are closed, and the advisor stops working.


7 ===== OPERATION TIMER =====

Intraday time filter.

Sets rigid operating hours for the advisor (e.g., trade only from 08:00 to 20:00). Outside this time, new trades are not opened.


8 ===== STOP LOSS =====

Risk management for each trade.

SL_PERCENT: Stop Loss in % of the opening price.

SL_POINTS: Fixed Stop Loss in points.

SL_ATR: Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR).

SL_HI_LO: Smart Stop Loss placed behind the High or Low of the previous closed candle.

Broker stop levels – distances to SL and TP are checked against the broker's minimum requirements automatically.


9 ===== TAKE PROFIT =====

Profit taking settings.

Can be set in points, percent, or as a Risk:Reward Ratio (RRR). For example, if RRR=2.0, Take Profit will be 2 times larger than Stop Loss.


10 ===== TRAILING STOP =====

A powerful tool to protect secured profit by automatically pulling the Stop Loss level following price movement.

Parameter UseTrailing: Main switch (true/false).

Parameter Trail_Mode: Selection of the stop moving algorithm.

Available modes:

TRAIL_STANDARD: Classic trailing in points. Works with two parameters:

Trail_Start: Profit distance (in points) at which trailing is activated.

Trail_Step: Movement step. The advisor will move the Stop Loss every time the price moves the specified number of points in the profitable direction. Example: Start=50, Step=10. As soon as profit reaches 50 points, the stop moves to breakeven. If price goes another 10 points, the stop moves with it.

TRAIL_ATR (Volatility): Adaptive mode that adjusts to current market activity. Trailing distance is calculated based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.

If volatility is high, the stop is held further away to avoid being hit by random "noise".

If volatility is low, the stop tightens. Settings parameters: Trail_ATR_Period and Trail_ATR_Mult.

TRAIL_HI_LO (Candles): Professional mode for trend trading ("Shadow Trailing"). The advisor moves Stop Loss strictly along the extremes of closed candles:

For Buy: Stop is placed under the Low of the previous candle.

For Sell: Stop is placed above the High of the previous candle. This mode allows holding a position as long as possible while the trend maintains its structure (higher lows or lower highs) and exiting immediately upon trend reversal.


11 ===== TRAILING PROFIT =====

(New Unique Feature)

Smart loss recovery system via profit targets.

Logic: If enabled (UseTrailingProfit = true), the advisor remembers the loss percentage of trades closed in negative.

When opening a NEW trade, the advisor automatically increases its standard Take Profit by this accumulated loss percentage.

Goal: Recover past losses and close the entire series in net profit with one successful trade.

Reset: The accumulated percentage resets to 0% in two cases:

When any trade closes in net profit (fully).

When the advisor is turned off and on again via the button on the chart.


12 ===== PARTIAL CLOSE =====

(Detailed Unloading Settings)

Securing part of the profit ("Safe").

UsePartialClose: Main function switch.

Partial_Mode (Separation Variant):

MANUAL (Classic): The advisor closes part of the position when the price passes a fixed distance (PartialStart) in points. If a step is set (Partial_Close_Step > 0), it will continue closing parts every N points.

EQUAL PARTS: The advisor calculates levels itself. It takes the distance from Open Price to the final Take Profit and divides it into equal segments. The number of segments is set in Partial_Parts_Count (e.g., 10 parts). Volume is also split equally.

Unload Lines (Visualization):

The advisor draws horizontal lines on the chart showing exactly where the position will be unloaded.

Smart function: As soon as the price hits a line and a part is closed, that line is instantly removed from the chart so you only see remaining active targets.

  • (By Volume Steps)

How it works: This non-standard mode automatically creates (without your manual tuning and only when this option is selected) a "smart grid" for partial closing, which depends directly on how much the Martingale (Section 23) has increased the current trade's volume. Ultimately, the more the position volume is increased, the more unloading parts there will be for this position. The advisor automatically divides the distance from Open Price to Take Profit into equal parts.

Main Condition: Mode works only if Martingale is enabled (UseMartingale = true).


13 ===== BREAKEVEN =====

Moving Stop Loss to the opening price.

Triggered when price passes a specified number of points (BE_Start). Provides protection against loss if price reverses.


14 ===== ORDER TYPE =====

Choice of entry method. ENTRY_MARKET_ONLY is recommended for instant execution.


15 ===== MAIN SETTINGS =====

Basic parameters: Magic Number (so the advisor distinguishes its trades), Spread Filter (MaxSpread), and Slippage.

16 ===== RISK MANAGEMENT =====

Calculation of initial position volume (when there is no losing series).

FixedLot: Trading with a constant lot.

UseAutoLot: Automatic lot calculation as % of balance.


17 ===== TRADING HOURS =====

Additional time filter (Start Hour and End Hour) if you want to trade only specific sessions (e.g., London and New York).


18 ===== TRADE DIRECTION =====

Allows permitting the advisor to trade only in one direction (Only Buy or Only Sell) or both (Both).


19 ===== LINE MARKER =====

Visualization of Open levels and Take Profits on the chart with colored lines.

Cleanup logic – if a line is deleted, the associated order is also deleted; if an order is executed, the corresponding line is erased.


20 ===== TRADE MARKERS =====

History on chart. Draws arrows or markers where past trades were made and labels their result (profit/loss).


21 ===== SOUND SIGNALS =====

Audio alerts when turning the advisor on/off via the button or when operations are performed.


22 ===== TRADING DAYS =====

Filter by days of the week.


23 ===== VOLUME MULTIPLIER =====

(Very Important Section)

System for increasing lot size after losses (Martingale) for quick loss recovery.

Works only if switch UseMartingale = true.

How it works (Logic):

If a trade closes by Stop Loss (loss), the advisor increases the volume of the next trade. If the next one is also a loss, the volume grows again. As soon as any trade closes in profit (Take Profit), volume immediately resets to initial (from section 16).

Reset Condition: The cycle also resets if you turn the advisor off and on again via the button on the chart.

In MartingaleMode setting you choose the math of increase:

Variant 1: MULTIPLY

The lot of the previous losing trade is multiplied by the MartingaleValue number.

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 2.0.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 * 2). -> Loss.

Trade 3 opens with volume: 0.4 (0.2 * 2).

Variant 2: ADD

The number MartingaleValue is simply added to the lot of the previous losing trade (softer mode).

Example: Initial lot 0.1, Value 0.1.

Trade 1 (0.1 lot) -> Loss.

Trade 2 opens with volume: 0.2 (0.1 + 0.1).

Martingale_Max_Steps (Step Limit):

Safety setting. Determines how many times in a row the advisor is allowed to increase volume.

If 0: Infinite increase (classic martingale).

If 5: Volume grows for the first 5 losses. Starting from the 6th consecutive loss, volume stops growing and is fixed at the 5th step level until the series ends in profit.

Margin Check – before placing an order, the advisor automatically checks if there is enough free margin; if not, the trade is skipped.


24 ===== PYRAMIDING =====

(Advanced Profit Tactic)

Method for aggressively building up profit.

If a position goes into positive, the advisor can open additional orders in the same direction.

MaxPositions: Maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction.

PyramidStep: Step (in points) after which a new order is opened.

PyramidLotMult: Lot multiplier for additional orders. For example, if 1.0 — volume is the same; if 2.0 — add-on volume doubles.


===================================================================================

IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER FOR SETTINGS:

    • If the broker has 5 digits (1.12345), then 1 point = 0.00001.

      If the broker has 3 digits (100.123 — Yen pairs), then 1 point = 0.001.

Important nuance: The advisor perceives settings (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing) in points (Points), not in "old pips".

On a 5-digit account, a value of 50 in settings will equal 5 "old" pips (50 points).

On a 4-digit account, a value of 50 will equal 50 "old" pips.

You need to account for this when entering settings.

    • Does this advisor work with different account types?

Yes, it is universal, but with one caveat regarding Netting.

Detailed breakdown by types:

Hedging: Yes, full support.

The advisor code (especially Pyramiding functions UsePyramiding and position count limits MaxPositions) is originally designed for hedging, where multiple trades can be opened on one instrument simultaneously.

Netting: Works, but strategy changes.

There is a check in the code: if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING). The advisor understands it is on netting.

Limitation: On a netting account, you cannot physically have 3 different positions (as configured in MaxPositions = 3). When attempting to add (pyramiding), the advisor will simply average (add volume) into a single unique position. The "Partial Close" mode will also work with this total position.

Raw, Zero, ECN (Commission accounts): Yes, works correctly.

These accounts feature tight spreads but charge a commission per lot.

In profit calculation functions (CalcProfit, UpdateDashboard, UpdateMartingaleState), the advisor uses the formula: DealProfit + DealSwap + DealCommission

This means it sees and accounts for commission when calculating losses for martingale or trailing profit. It will not mistakenly consider a trade profitable if the profit is small but commission is large.

Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium: Yes, works.

The advisor reads the



