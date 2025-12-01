Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

Aklamavo ICT FVGs Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo Indicateurs

This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier. Dual Display Modes: Choose between tradit