Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle



Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")





Inside Bars

Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression

Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves

Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation

Outside Bars

Reversal Signals : Often indicates potential trend changes

Engulfing Patterns : Classic candlestick reversal signal

Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period

Practical Applications