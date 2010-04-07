Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle

Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")


Inside Bars

  • Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression

  • Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves

  • Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation

Outside Bars

  • Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes

  • Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal

  • Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period

Practical Applications

  • Price Action Trading: Identify key consolidation and breakout levels

  • Risk Management: Use pattern boundaries for stop placement

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Spot significant patterns across timeframes

  • Market Structure: Understand market compression and expansion phases

