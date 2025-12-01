Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Projects multiple higher timeframe candles.
Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe.
Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles.
Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines.
Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair Value Gaps.
Ensures all objects always update cleanly.
Works on any timeframe and symbol.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5
Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Göstergeler
https://youtu.be/rWOUHaaBMMM The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes : High-impact events (red) Medium-impact events (orange) Low-impact events (gray) (optional) Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker. You can choose whether to show: Today’s events only Or all events for the current week This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5. It gives you: Real-time scrolling economic events Interpreted color-cod
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Göstergeler
Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before continuation Outside Bars Reversal Signals : Often indicates potential trend changes Engu
FREE
Aklamavo ICT FVGs
Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier. Dual Display Modes: Choose between tradit
FREE
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount
Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
Göstergeler
This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart. You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint. It then visually displays: Premium Zone (Upper 50%) A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high. Discount Zone (Lower 50%) A shaded rectangle from the low to midpoint. High / Mid / Low Lines Optional horizontal lines marking the candl
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt