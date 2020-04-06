Apex Neural Trader

AI-Powered Trading System for Gold

APEX Neural Trader is a professional Expert Advisor that combines trained neural network intelligence with technical analysis filters to trade XAUUSD (Gold). The system uses a Multi-Layer Perceptron architecture trained on 10,000+ historical bars to identify high-probability trading opportunities with strict risk management.

After purchase, contact us for optimized configuration settings tailored to your broker and account size.

PLUG & PLAY

The EA uses a 5-input neural network that analyzes price position, moving average relationships, RSI levels, momentum, and volatility. When the AI confidence exceeds the threshold and technical filters confirm the signal, the system enters a position with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels based on ATR.

Every trade is protected by fixed stops. No grid trading, no martingale, no position averaging.

Plug-and-play simplicity — attach to chart, enable AutoTrading, and let the AI work.

Key Features

  • Trained neural network for pattern recognition
  • Multi-filter confirmation system
  • ATR-based dynamic risk management
  • Optional break-even and trailing stop
  • Time and volatility filters
  • Auto-calculated position sizing
  • FTMO and prop firm compliant
  • Works with any broker
  • Full Strategy Tester support

Trading Specifications

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD recommended
  • Minimum leverage: 1:30
  • Account type: ECN with low spreads preferred

Configuration

  • General Settings: Magic number, risk percentage, and fixed lot size options.
  • AI Configuration: Enable neural network and set confidence threshold for signal quality control.
  • Risk Management: Stop-loss multiplier, take-profit multiplier, maximum spread limit, break-even and trailing stop activation.
  • Time Filter: Optional trading hour restrictions to avoid specific market sessions.

Risk Management

  • Every trade includes a fixed stop-loss calculated from ATR multiplied by the configured factor. Position sizing automatically adjusts to maintain consistent risk exposure based on account balance.
  • Protective filters prevent trading during high spreads, extreme volatility, or unfavorable time windows. The system trades one position at a time with clear entry and exit rules.

Installation

  • Install the EA in MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Attach to XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure risk to 1-2% per trade. Enable AutoTrading. Monitor in demo for 1-2 weeks before going live.

Important Notes

  1. Stop losses indicate proper risk management, not system failure. Evaluate performance over full months, not individual days. Periods without trades are normal when the AI detects no high-probability setups.
  2. Trading involves substantial risk. Only use capital you can afford to lose. This EA requires realistic expectations and proper risk management.

Who Is This For

  •  Prop firm traders needing compliant systems
  •  Gold traders seeking AI-powered automation
  •  Professionals wanting disciplined execution
  •  Traders interested in neural network approaches
  •  Those seeking steady growth with controlled risk

Not suitable for traders expecting guaranteed profits or unable to accept occasional losses.

Support

Full documentation included. Contact seller after purchase for personalized setup recommendations. Free lifetime updates provided.

APEX Neural Trader delivers professional AI-powered trading for Gold with institutional-grade risk management. No risky strategies, just intelligent analysis and disciplined execution.


Trade Gold with AI. Reach the APEX.

