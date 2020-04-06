AI-Powered Trading System for Gold

APEX Neural Trader is a professional Expert Advisor that combines trained neural network intelligence with technical analysis filters to trade XAUUSD (Gold). The system uses a Multi-Layer Perceptron architecture trained on 10,000+ historical bars to identify high-probability trading opportunities with strict risk management.

After purchase, contact us for optimized configuration settings tailored to your broker and account size.

PLUG & PLAY The EA uses a 5-input neural network that analyzes price position, moving average relationships, RSI levels, momentum, and volatility. When the AI confidence exceeds the threshold and technical filters confirm the signal, the system enters a position with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels based on ATR. Every trade is protected by fixed stops. No grid trading, no martingale, no position averaging. Plug-and-play simplicity — attach to chart, enable AutoTrading, and let the AI work.



Key Features

Trained neural network for pattern recognition

Multi-filter confirmation system

ATR-based dynamic risk management

Optional break-even and trailing stop

Time and volatility filters

Auto-calculated position sizing

FTMO and prop firm compliant

Works with any broker

Full Strategy Tester support

Trading Specifications

Primary pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: 500 USD recommended

Minimum leverage: 1:30

Account type: ECN with low spreads preferred

Configuration

General Settings: Magic number, risk percentage, and fixed lot size options.

Magic number, risk percentage, and fixed lot size options. AI Configuration: Enable neural network and set confidence threshold for signal quality control.

Enable neural network and set confidence threshold for signal quality control. Risk Management: Stop-loss multiplier, take-profit multiplier, maximum spread limit, break-even and trailing stop activation.

Stop-loss multiplier, take-profit multiplier, maximum spread limit, break-even and trailing stop activation. Time Filter: Optional trading hour restrictions to avoid specific market sessions.

Risk Management

Every trade includes a fixed stop-loss calculated from ATR multiplied by the configured factor. Position sizing automatically adjusts to maintain consistent risk exposure based on account balance.

Protective filters prevent trading during high spreads, extreme volatility, or unfavorable time windows. The system trades one position at a time with clear entry and exit rules.

Installation

Install the EA in MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Attach to XAUUSD H1 chart. Configure risk to 1-2% per trade. Enable AutoTrading. Monitor in demo for 1-2 weeks before going live.

Important Notes

Stop losses indicate proper risk management, not system failure. Evaluate performance over full months, not individual days. Periods without trades are normal when the AI detects no high-probability setups. Trading involves substantial risk. Only use capital you can afford to lose. This EA requires realistic expectations and proper risk management.

Who Is This For

Prop firm traders needing compliant systems

Gold traders seeking AI-powered automation

Professionals wanting disciplined execution

Traders interested in neural network approaches

Those seeking steady growth with controlled risk

Not suitable for traders expecting guaranteed profits or unable to accept occasional losses.

Support

Full documentation included. Contact seller after purchase for personalized setup recommendations. Free lifetime updates provided.

APEX Neural Trader delivers professional AI-powered trading for Gold with institutional-grade risk management. No risky strategies, just intelligent analysis and disciplined execution.



