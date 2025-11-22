Gold Seasonality Pro
- Indicators
- Elvin Entero Tomolin
- Version: 7.0
- Activations: 5
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci)
**Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD).
**Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes.**Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical data into a simple, actionable trading setup.
**🚀 Key Features**
1. **Smart Pressure Detection:**
* The indicator analyzes how the March and October candles close.
* **Bullish Close:** It automatically draws a **Support Fibonacci** (Buy Setup).
* **Bearish Close:** It automatically draws a **Resistance Fibonacci** (Sell Setup).
2. **Precision Entry Levels:
** It only displays the levels that matter for this strategy, keeping your chart clean:
* **61.8% & 78.6%:** The "Golden Zone" for entries.
* **0.0%:** Your Take Profit Target.
* **100.0%:** Your Invalid/Stop Level.
3. **Live Price Display:
** No need to use a crosshair. The indicator displays the **exact price** right next to the Fibonacci levels (e.g., *61.8% @ 2350.50*), making it easy to set pending orders.
4. **Current Year Focus:
** Designed for active traders. The indicator automatically deletes old data from previous years, ensuring your chart is always clean and focused on the current market opportunity.
**📊 How to Trade**
1. Wait for the indicator to draw the Fibonacci lines (Automatic after March/October close).
2. **Entry:** Place Limit orders or wait for price action at the **61.8%** or **78.6%** retracement levels.
3. **Target:** Aim for the **0.0%** level (The previous High/Low).
4. **Stop:** Below/Above the **100.0%** level.
**⚙️ Parameters**
* **Dashboard:** Show/Hide the statistical info panel.
* **Colors:** Fully customizable colors for Bullish/Bearish setups and Text.
* **Non-Repainting:** Logic is based on strictly closed monthly candles.
**Exclusive for XAUUSD (Gold).** Simple. Statistical. Effective. Download today and trade with the seasonal edge.