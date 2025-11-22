**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci)

**Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD).

**Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes.

**Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical data into a simple, actionable trading setup.





**🚀 Key Features**

1. **Smart Pressure Detection:**

* The indicator analyzes how the March and October candles close.

* **Bullish Close:** It automatically draws a **Support Fibonacci** (Buy Setup).

* **Bearish Close:** It automatically draws a **Resistance Fibonacci** (Sell Setup).

2. **Precision Entry Levels:

** It only displays the levels that matter for this strategy, keeping your chart clean:

* **61.8% & 78.6%:** The "Golden Zone" for entries.

* **0.0%:** Your Take Profit Target.

* **100.0%:** Your Invalid/Stop Level.

3. **Live Price Display:

** No need to use a crosshair. The indicator displays the **exact price** right next to the Fibonacci levels (e.g., *61.8% @ 2350.50*), making it easy to set pending orders.

4. **Current Year Focus:

** Designed for active traders. The indicator automatically deletes old data from previous years, ensuring your chart is always clean and focused on the current market opportunity.

**📊 How to Trade**

1. Wait for the indicator to draw the Fibonacci lines (Automatic after March/October close).

2. **Entry:** Place Limit orders or wait for price action at the **61.8%** or **78.6%** retracement levels.

3. **Target:** Aim for the **0.0%** level (The previous High/Low).

4. **Stop:** Below/Above the **100.0%** level.

**⚙️ Parameters**

* **Dashboard:** Show/Hide the statistical info panel.

* **Colors:** Fully customizable colors for Bullish/Bearish setups and Text.

* **Non-Repainting:** Logic is based on strictly closed monthly candles.





**Exclusive for XAUUSD (Gold).** Simple. Statistical. Effective. Download today and trade with the seasonal edge.































