Ghost version 2

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-volatility instruments, specifically Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) and XAUUSD (Gold).

It uses a robust ATR-based breakout model, multi-layer position scaling, and optional trend filtering to identify strong directional momentum while maintaining precise risk control.

Key Features


1. Breakout Entry Engine


The EA detects momentum breakouts using:

  • ATR-volatility filtering

  • Highest-High / Lowest-Low structure

  • EMA trend confirmation (optional)

  • Precision timing controlled by trading-hours filters


It avoids low-quality entries using spread control measured in USD, ensuring execution only occurs during favorable market conditions.

2. Multi-Position Scaling (Smart Position Stacking)


For each valid signal, the EA can open multiple positions (up to 3) with a customizable lot multiplier to strengthen profitable trades without increasing the initial risk.

3. ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit


Stop-loss and take-profit levels are automatically calculated from volatility using ATR:

  • SL = ATR × Multiplier

  • TP = ATR × Multiplier


This keeps risk proportional to market conditions and adapts to volatility changes.

4. Adaptive Trailing Stop System


The EA includes two trailing modes:


Standard ATR Trailing


Maintains a safe distance from price while following the market trend.


Aggressive Trailing Mode


For faster profit locking:

  • Tight ATR-based trailing

  • Option to lock a percentage of unrealized profit (e.g., 80%)

  • Automatically adjusts SL as profits increase


This helps secure profits during sharp moves, especially on V75 and Gold.

5. Advanced Money Management


Choose between:

  • Fixed Lot Mode, or

  • Dynamic Risk Mode (Risk % based on stop-loss distance)


All position sizes are automatically normalized to broker limits.

6. Drawdown Protection System (Equity-Based)


To safeguard the account during extreme market conditions, the EA includes a full drawdown management module:

  • Max Drawdown % Limit

  • Automatic Close-All Positions when exceeded (optional)

  • Stop New Entries during drawdown (optional)

  • Equity Recovery Logic

    • EA automatically resumes trading once equity recovers to a specified percentage of the prior equity high.


This ensures long-term capital protection and disciplined risk behavior.

7. Trading Time Filters


Define precise windows for trading activity:

  • Start Hour

  • End Hour

  • End-of-day cutoff minute


Helps avoid low-liquidity sessions and reduces overnight risk exposure.

8. Compatible Instruments


 Volatility Index 75

 XAUUSD (Gold)

 Works on most brokers offering synthetic indices and metals

How the Strategy Works

  1. Detects breakout conditions based on recent highs/lows

  2. Confirms direction with optional EMA trend filter

  3. Validates volatility (ATR) and spreads in USD

  4. Opens 1–3 trades depending on your configuration

  5. Manages trades with dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and profit-locking

  6. Continuously monitors equity and enforces drawdown protection

Recommended Usage

  • Works well on M5–H1 timeframes

  • Designed specifically for high-volatility assets

  • Use on a VPS for continuous performance

  • Always test on demo before deploying live

 Stability


 Volatility-Adaptive


 Risk-Focused


 Fully Automated


 Includes Built-In Equity Protection

—-————————————-

GHOST EA is a fast, adaptive breakout system engineered for the extreme volatility of Volatility 75 Index and XAUUSD.

Designed for traders who want smooth execution, intelligent risk control, and powerful automation.


GHOST identifies high-momentum breakouts using ATR-driven volatility filters, EMA trend confirmation, dynamic SL/TP, and multi-layer scaling entries.

With built-in equity drawdown protection, aggressive trailing, and profit-locking, the EA stays disciplined even in turbulent markets.


 Smart volatility breakout engine

 ATR-adaptive stops & profit targets

 Rapid trailing + profit-locking

 Multi-trade scaling

 Full equity protection system


GHOST trades silently, precisely, and relentlessly—just like a ghost.


