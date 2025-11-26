Ghost version 2

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-volatility instruments, specifically Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) and XAUUSD (Gold).

It uses a robust ATR-based breakout model, multi-layer position scaling, and optional trend filtering to identify strong directional momentum while maintaining precise risk control.

Key Features





1. Breakout Entry Engine





The EA detects momentum breakouts using:

ATR-volatility filtering

Highest-High / Lowest-Low structure

EMA trend confirmation (optional)

Precision timing controlled by trading-hours filters





It avoids low-quality entries using spread control measured in USD, ensuring execution only occurs during favorable market conditions.

2. Multi-Position Scaling (Smart Position Stacking)





For each valid signal, the EA can open multiple positions (up to 3) with a customizable lot multiplier to strengthen profitable trades without increasing the initial risk.

3. ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit





Stop-loss and take-profit levels are automatically calculated from volatility using ATR:

SL = ATR × Multiplier

TP = ATR × Multiplier





This keeps risk proportional to market conditions and adapts to volatility changes.

4. Adaptive Trailing Stop System





The EA includes two trailing modes:





Standard ATR Trailing





Maintains a safe distance from price while following the market trend.





Aggressive Trailing Mode





For faster profit locking:

Tight ATR-based trailing

Option to lock a percentage of unrealized profit (e.g., 80%)

Automatically adjusts SL as profits increase





This helps secure profits during sharp moves, especially on V75 and Gold.

5. Advanced Money Management





Choose between:

Fixed Lot Mode, or

Dynamic Risk Mode (Risk % based on stop-loss distance)





All position sizes are automatically normalized to broker limits.

6. Drawdown Protection System (Equity-Based)





To safeguard the account during extreme market conditions, the EA includes a full drawdown management module:

Max Drawdown % Limit

Automatic Close-All Positions when exceeded (optional)

Stop New Entries during drawdown (optional)

Equity Recovery Logic EA automatically resumes trading once equity recovers to a specified percentage of the prior equity high.







This ensures long-term capital protection and disciplined risk behavior.

7. Trading Time Filters





Define precise windows for trading activity:

Start Hour

End Hour

End-of-day cutoff minute





Helps avoid low-liquidity sessions and reduces overnight risk exposure.

8. Compatible Instruments





Volatility Index 75

XAUUSD (Gold)

Works on most brokers offering synthetic indices and metals

How the Strategy Works

Detects breakout conditions based on recent highs/lows Confirms direction with optional EMA trend filter Validates volatility (ATR) and spreads in USD Opens 1–3 trades depending on your configuration Manages trades with dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and profit-locking Continuously monitors equity and enforces drawdown protection

Recommended Usage

Works well on M5–H1 timeframes

Designed specifically for high-volatility assets

Use on a VPS for continuous performance

Always test on demo before deploying live

Stability





Volatility-Adaptive





Risk-Focused





Fully Automated





Includes Built-In Equity Protection

