Ghost version 2

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-volatility instruments, specifically Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) and XAUUSD (Gold).

It uses a robust ATR-based breakout model, multi-layer position scaling, and optional trend filtering to identify strong directional momentum while maintaining precise risk control.

Key Features


1. Breakout Entry Engine


The EA detects momentum breakouts using:

  • ATR-volatility filtering

  • Highest-High / Lowest-Low structure

  • EMA trend confirmation (optional)

  • Precision timing controlled by trading-hours filters


It avoids low-quality entries using spread control measured in USD, ensuring execution only occurs during favorable market conditions.

2. Multi-Position Scaling (Smart Position Stacking)


For each valid signal, the EA can open multiple positions (up to 3) with a customizable lot multiplier to strengthen profitable trades without increasing the initial risk.

3. ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit


Stop-loss and take-profit levels are automatically calculated from volatility using ATR:

  • SL = ATR × Multiplier

  • TP = ATR × Multiplier


This keeps risk proportional to market conditions and adapts to volatility changes.

4. Adaptive Trailing Stop System


The EA includes two trailing modes:


Standard ATR Trailing


Maintains a safe distance from price while following the market trend.


Aggressive Trailing Mode


For faster profit locking:

  • Tight ATR-based trailing

  • Option to lock a percentage of unrealized profit (e.g., 80%)

  • Automatically adjusts SL as profits increase


This helps secure profits during sharp moves, especially on V75 and Gold.

5. Advanced Money Management


Choose between:

  • Fixed Lot Mode, or

  • Dynamic Risk Mode (Risk % based on stop-loss distance)


All position sizes are automatically normalized to broker limits.

6. Drawdown Protection System (Equity-Based)


To safeguard the account during extreme market conditions, the EA includes a full drawdown management module:

  • Max Drawdown % Limit

  • Automatic Close-All Positions when exceeded (optional)

  • Stop New Entries during drawdown (optional)

  • Equity Recovery Logic

    • EA automatically resumes trading once equity recovers to a specified percentage of the prior equity high.


This ensures long-term capital protection and disciplined risk behavior.

7. Trading Time Filters


Define precise windows for trading activity:

  • Start Hour

  • End Hour

  • End-of-day cutoff minute


Helps avoid low-liquidity sessions and reduces overnight risk exposure.

8. Compatible Instruments


 Volatility Index 75

 XAUUSD (Gold)

 Works on most brokers offering synthetic indices and metals

How the Strategy Works

  1. Detects breakout conditions based on recent highs/lows

  2. Confirms direction with optional EMA trend filter

  3. Validates volatility (ATR) and spreads in USD

  4. Opens 1–3 trades depending on your configuration

  5. Manages trades with dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and profit-locking

  6. Continuously monitors equity and enforces drawdown protection

Recommended Usage

  • Works well on M5–H1 timeframes

  • Designed specifically for high-volatility assets

  • Use on a VPS for continuous performance

  • Always test on demo before deploying live

 Stability


 Volatility-Adaptive


 Risk-Focused


 Fully Automated


 Includes Built-In Equity Protection

—-————————————-

GHOST EA is a fast, adaptive breakout system engineered for the extreme volatility of Volatility 75 Index and XAUUSD.

Designed for traders who want smooth execution, intelligent risk control, and powerful automation.


GHOST identifies high-momentum breakouts using ATR-driven volatility filters, EMA trend confirmation, dynamic SL/TP, and multi-layer scaling entries.

With built-in equity drawdown protection, aggressive trailing, and profit-locking, the EA stays disciplined even in turbulent markets.


 Smart volatility breakout engine

 ATR-adaptive stops & profit targets

 Rapid trailing + profit-locking

 Multi-trade scaling

 Full equity protection system


GHOST trades silently, precisely, and relentlessly—just like a ghost.


Note:

Below are screenshots for test for 3 month the EA is making over 10 k in 3 months , initial balance is 10 k  ( on timeframe 15 min )


Produtos recomendados
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Experts
Negociação Segura de Ouro na Tendência Este é o SafeGold, testado nas mais duras condições com resultados lucrativos   e consistentes (por favor, veja as imagens) Com o uso de estratégias avançadas, o SafeGold é capaz de gerar lucros consistentes em 8 níveis de risco, entrando apenas quando todas as estratégias coincidirem. Sem uso de Martingale ou grid, com gerenciamento de dinheiro fixo ou automático. Fácil instalação e uso simplificado. O EA é entregue a você, configurado para as melhores con
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** é um robô de trading **exclusivamente otimizado para BTCUSD no período M5**.   Ele combina níveis de SL/TP baseados em ATR, lógica de tendência via RSI, velas Heikin-Ashi e um filtro adaptativo de Choppiness. Mantém **apenas uma posição por vez**, reduzindo o risco e simplificando a gestão da conta. > ️ Atenção: usar em outros instrumentos pode provocar resultados imprevisíveis. **Como começar**   1. Ative *Algo Trading* no MT5.   2. Abra o gráfico **BTCUSD M5**.  
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
Experts
Assistente de conta de fundos Este Expert Advisor passou na Fase 1 do Desafio MFF (evidência de foto e vídeo) Preço introdutório (desconto nos primeiros 3 meses) O algoritmo é baseado em estruturas de preço e comportamento, mais especificamente delimitação suporte e resistência. Quando um determinado padrão ocorre no início Sessão NY ou JPN, seu posicionamento é risco recompensa 1:7 Portanto, tente aproveitar o início da tendência. Notas específicas Verifique qual provedor de conta de finan
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
Esta estratégia combina   Nadaraya-Watson Envelope ,   RSI   e   ATR Stop Loss Finder   para identificar setups eficientes com stop-loss dinâmico. Como Funciona: •   Nadaraya-Watson Envelope:   Identifica suporte e resistência dinâmicos. •   RSI:   Mede o momentum do mercado. •   ATR Stop Loss Finder:   Define stops baseados na volatilidade. Regras de Entrada: •   Compra: •   Preço próximo ao Envelope inferior. •   RSI abaixo de 30. •   Venda: •   Preço no Envelope superior. •   RSI acima de
FREE
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
O CLS você NÃO TERÁ PREJUIZO , desde que você tenha uma gestão do capital É impossível ter prejuízo com o CLS, porque?  Ele funciona comprando e vendendo dois pares de moedas correlacionado positivamente. Isso quer dizer que, quando o PAR 1 Sobe o PAR 2 também sobe.. porem, existe algo que acontece no mercado que é a distorção da razão de preço. Ou seja, quando o PAR 1 Sobe e o PAR 2 cai, é ai que entramos, comprando o Par 2 e vendendo o Par 1..  Isso parece simples mas não é, é preciso sabe
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
Experts
HYPE – An Adaptive and Dynamic Trading Algorithm Designed for Modern Market Conditions Success in today’s financial markets requires flexible and dynamic strategies rather than rigid, rule-based approaches. Hype EA stands apart from traditional algorithms by analyzing real-time market data, adapting to changing conditions, and optimizing risk management automatically. Unlike static systems, Hype EA continuously optimizes itself using advanced features such as ATR-based volatility adjustments, tr
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader: Dominate Gold with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Gold (XAUUSD) revolution is here. An advanced AI system that learns, adapts, and turns market volatility into precision profits. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introductory price that will not last. This is your chance to own one of the most advanced AI trading systems on the market for an investment far below its true value. Our Pricing Struc
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BTC Scalper MT5
Zameer Ahmad Sageer Ahmad
Experts
Overview This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the Moving Average and current trend of the market. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels. Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. BTC is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair. BTC Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX – Scalper GBPUSD M1  Projetado para precisão. Otimizado para velocidade. Ideal para traders de varejo.  Descrição do Produto PythonX é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado que opera exclusivamente no par GBPUSD no gráfico M1 (1 minuto), utilizando uma lógica clara, sem martingale ou grids.  Principais Características Plug and play, sem necessidade de otimização Sem repaint ou ajustes artificiais Sem martingale ou grids Funciona somente em GBPUSD M1 Depósito mínimo recomendado: $500 Ideal
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Inspiration EA MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Experts
Inspiration EA is an innovative, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for forex traders seeking consistency, accuracy, and sustainable monthly profits. Developed through a long period of market data analysis, and backtesting, the EA has coded with sophisticated algorithms, multi-timeframe analysis, and a complex trading strategy that incorporates a combination of market patterns, support and resistance analysis, technical indicators, and an advanced recovery system. Regardless of market
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado projetado para o MetaTrader 5. Assim como as bactérias benéficas coexistem simbioticamente conosco na natureza, nos esforçamos para coexistir harmoniosa e simbioticamente com os mercados. É um EA plug-and-play onde você só precisa definir suas preferências de gerenciamento de risco e escolher os dias da semana em que deseja negociar. Principalmente focado e otimizado nos últimos 12 anos, ele funciona melhor com três pares de moedas principais:
DMI Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Premium Automated Trading System Overview DMI Scalper GOLD is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced strategy based on the DMI (Directional Movement Index) indicator. This automated system has been developed for traders looking to capitalize on scalping movements in the gold market, with an optimized configuration for trading on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, ideal for both personal accounts and fu
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 A versão mais avançada do nosso EA até agora, totalmente reconstruída com tomada de decisão baseada em IA , votação multi-IA e lógica de negociação dinâmica . Agora não está mais limitado apenas ao XAUUSD (Ouro) no M1, mas também suporta BTCUSD e ETHUSD , com entradas de alta frequência, gestão de risco inteligente e total adaptabilidade. Este EA combina modelos de IA gratuitos conectados via OpenRouter com filtros avançados para negociação de precisão em qualquer co
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
O KT Gold Nexus EA é um sistema de trading profissional projetado para o mercado spot de ouro (XAUUSD). Desenvolvido com base em dados históricos de alta precisão, ele passou por rigorosos testes de estresse e verificações de robustez em diferentes regimes e ciclos de mercado. Utilizando técnicas algorítmicas avançadas, incluindo otimizações baseadas em aprendizado de máquina, este EA foi projetado para ser viável a longo prazo. Ele opera exclusivamente na direção de compra. O trading é uma jorn
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Experts
Dollar Cost Averaging é um algoritmo de negociação muito básico e antigo, porém muito útil desde o passado até agora. (Observação. Todos os usuários que alugam e compram DCA Pro Trend AI devem me enviar uma mensagem para obter o Guia do usuário e obter a configuração recomendada antes da negociação) Sou trader, comecei a negociar em 2009 e hoje o comércio é a minha vida. Codifiquei este EA com base em todo o meu conhecimento, toda a minha experiência em negociação, experiência em gestão de fun
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Apresentando: Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! O Quant Fleet opera no par USDJPY utilizando cinco estratégias independentes para uma ampla diversificação. A diferença para o Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 é que agora há seis subestratégias adicionais que reforçam o desempenho. Promoção de Lançamento: O preço aumentará após as primeiras 20 cópias serem vendidas. Grupo público:   Join Documentação e predefinidos:   click here Sinal:   click here Principais características: Instalação fácil:   Pronto em poucos pas
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário