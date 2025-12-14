GVolt MT4

GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale)

GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution.

This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatility in a way that makes market movements appear smoother and more manageable. Its internal architecture is designed to capture both long-term directional opportunities and short-term intraday movements — all while maintaining a disciplined grid structure without increasing lot sizes through martingale techniques.


After purchase immediately kindly private message me for set files and instructions.


Low Risk Signal: Click Here

GVolt Signal 2: Click Here


After 5 sales, price will increase with $100, final price $1800


Key Highlights

Two EAs in One – Independent Strategy Engines

GVolt combines two fully independent trading systems under the same structure:

  • Trend Following Engine — Detects broader directional flows and positions accordingly.

  • Scalping Engine — Targets micro-retracements and intraday pulses inside the trend.

These two layers operate independently, so Buy and Sell logic never interfere with one another. In practice:

  • A long-term Buy trend can continue receiving Buy signals

  • While the EA simultaneously uses retracements to scalp counter-moves

  • Resulting in a strategy that behaves like both a trend EA and a scalper EA — simultaneously and harmoniously


Non-Martingale Grid — Controlled, Organized, Professional Risk Design

GVolt uses fixed-lot grid logic without any martingale or aggressive lot escalation.

This creates:

  • A structured exposure pattern

  • Predictable risk behavior

  • A significantly less aggressive approach to Gold compared to traditional grid systems

Approximately 90% of the time, trades are completed with a single order rather than relying on multi-level grids, thanks to the internal signal engine prioritizing precise entries.


Designed for Small Balances — Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100

Through extensive optimization of grid spacing, signal precision, and order management, GVolt maintains strong order control even on micro accounts.

This engineering approach allows:

  • High-frequency operation

  • Balanced exposure

  • Smooth grid progression without the typical aggression associated with Gold EAs


High-Frequency Trading Behavior

GVolt is engineered to trade actively and consistently, capturing both momentum and micro-retracements during all normal trading conditions.

The EA is optimized to maximize trade opportunities per day while balancing grid size, signal frequency, and risk exposure.


Chart Customization & UI Enhancements

GVolt includes visual quality-of-life features:

  • Adjustable chart themes

  • Customizable color profiles

  • Clean visual overlays for traders who prefer a modern, aesthetic chart layout


Backtest Compatibility

If any issues occur during backtesting:

  • Use MetaQuotes Demo

  • Run tests with 100% real ticks


Broker Compatibility Note

GVolt is not compatible with Exness.


What's Inside: Advanced Internal Architecture

  • Non-martingale grid execution

  • Dual independent engines (Trend + Scalper)

  • Smart retracement logic

  • High-frequency entry detection

  • Independent Buy/Sell logic

  • Built-in news protection

  • Chart theme customization

  • Optimized volatility smoothing for Gold

  • Multi-layered safety filters

  • Intelligent grid spacing and stability balancing


Recommended Use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Deposit: From $100

  • Timeframe: M30 backtest

  • Recommended Leverage: at least 1:300, more is recommended

  • VPS: Can use VPS but not necessary


