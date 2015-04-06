The gps pips
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
THE GPS PIPS 2021
When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.
When ex: H4 time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order.
4 HOURS Timeframe / GBPUSD WITH BETTER RESULTS YOU DON'T NEED TO CHANGE ANYTHING .
Recommendations: 4 HOURS Timeframe / GBPUSD WITH BETTER RESULTS YOU DON'T NEED TO CHANGE ANYTHING .