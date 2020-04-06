Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market adaptability.

Versatility: 5 Trading Systems in One Product

Aureon EA supports trading across a wide range of instruments: Gold, Brent Oil, SP500, Nasdaq, DAX, Forex pairs, BTCUSD, and many others.

The EA combines several independent trading logics:

Intraday Trading — short-term intraday entries

Midnight Scalping — night scalping strategy

Swing Trading — precise medium-term entries

Index Trading — index-based strategies

Crypto Trading — cryptocurrency instruments

Two operating modes: Normal Mode and Reverse Mode

In practice, this is five fully functional trading systems merged into one, allowing traders to choose their preferred trading style or combine multiple modes simultaneously.

PROMO PRICE! Only 3 copies available at $199! Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase until the target price of $1299.

Trading Modes and Supported Instruments

Trading Type Trading Tools Intraday Trading Forex: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY



Reverse Mode: AUDUSD, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD Commodities: XAUUSD, XBRUSD (Brent Oil) Midnight Scalping AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY Swing Trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Indices SP500, Nasdaq (USTEC), DAX (DE40) Crypto BTCUSD H1/H4 Reverse Mode More presets and trading tools are coming later…

Risk Management & Safety

Aureon EA does NOT use: Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Lot-scaling, or any other high-risk trading methods.

Every trade is opened with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also includes a built-in Trailing Stop, ensuring a high level of risk control and protecting your account under any market volatility.

Trading Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance: $500 when using no more than two trading modes simultaneously. To run all modes together, a balance of at least $2000 is recommended. For the best performance, it is recommended to use IC Markets (Raw Spread) or any broker offering a Zero/Low Spread account type.

