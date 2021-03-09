Aureon EA

Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market adaptability.

Versatility: 5 Trading Systems in One Product

Aureon EA supports trading across a wide range of instruments: Gold, Brent Oil, SP500, Nasdaq, DAX, Forex pairs, BTCUSD, and many others.

The EA combines several independent trading logics: 

  • Intraday Trading — short-term intraday entries

  • Midnight Scalping — night scalping strategy

  • Swing Trading — precise medium-term entries

  • Index Trading — index-based strategies

  • Crypto Trading — cryptocurrency instruments

  • Two operating modes: Normal Mode and Reverse Mode

In practice, this is five fully functional trading systems merged into one, allowing traders to choose their preferred trading style or combine multiple modes simultaneously.

Presets for Aureon EA are available for download here >>

PROMO PRICE! Only 5 copies available at $199! Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase until the target price of $1299.

Trading Modes and Supported Instruments

Trading Type

Trading Tools

Intraday Trading

Forex: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Commodities: XAUUSD, XBRUSD (Brent Oil)

Midnight Scalping

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Swing Trading

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Indices

SP500, Nasdaq (USTEC), DAX (DE40)

Crypto

BTCUSD H1/H4 Reverse Mode

More presets and trading tools are coming later…

All Preset files for each Instrument and Trading Mode are available for download here >>

Risk Management & Safety

Aureon EA does NOT use: Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Lot-scaling, or any other high-risk trading methods.

Every trade is opened with a strict fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also includes a built-in Trailing Stop, ensuring a high level of risk control and protecting your account under any market volatility.

Trading Recommendations

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500 when using no more than two trading modes simultaneously.

  • To run all modes together, a balance of at least $2000 is recommended.

  • For the best performance, it is recommended to use IC Markets (Raw Spread) or any broker offering a Zero/Low Spread account type.


Plus de l'auteur
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (11)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including   (Downl
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Unlike Stock Trader Pro ( product page >> ) , the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA i
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
Momentum Classic
Ivan Pochta
3.9 (21)
Experts
Momentum Classic Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Classic   is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Classic  also has several filters, based on deviation fro
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Momentum Selection
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Momentum Selection Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2189756 How to check the Live Results of Momentum Selection since 2019 year?   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88955#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=43377742 Momentum Selection  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We
Pro Range
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
Pro Range is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect price ranges (sideways market structures) on the chart. The indicator is based on Smart Money logic and Richard Wyckoff’s theory , which state that key market scenarios are often formed within ranges — accumulation before an uptrend and distribution before a downtrend . What is a range and why is it important? A range is a zone where the price moves between upper and lower boundaries without a clear trend. These zo
EvoNightEA MT5
Ivan Pochta
4.5 (2)
Experts
EvoNightEA MT5 v.10.3 Presets:   Download >>> EvoNightEA MT5   v.10.3   Live Results:   Here >>> EvoNightEA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor based at midnight scalping during the low market volatility.   EvoNightEA   is based on the principles of channel trading and Price Action. The system analyzes the price movement in the daily range and, based on the data obtained, trades in the low-volatility market in rollover. Most of the parameters are dynamic, thus reducing the chance of overfitti
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicateurs
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines, arrows, and labels for easy analysis. DiverX   for   MetaTrade
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis