BuySellSeriesEA is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance with absolute security of

your trading capital with inbuilt setting to adjust to any market conditions...





Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA; keep back test aside, try real forward testing or trading ,

then you will know how sophisticated BuySellSeriesEA with its great performance









BuySellSeriesEA Live signals

recommended pair, add EURJPY,GBPUSD, however its a multi currency EA, you can use other pairs.but for now we trade on this 2 pairs



Minimum balance requirements is $100.

for full details and information on BuySellSeriesEA Functions both settings according to your deposited balance.

Click on this blog post







broker to trade this EA:

it can trade on any broker spread ,but trading on broker with low spread is added advantage;

Note: spread on the EA is, 2pips( 20 ) but if your brokers spread is high just adjust it on the EA spread settings.



you can contact us if you need any assistance or help







important settings of the EA....

we have 2 types of risk settings

default settings and defined settings

on default settings you use the EA exact parameter settings describe for your balance amount



but on defined settings you define or adjust the parameter settings described for you balance amount to lower or increase risk



----best timeframe---

it auto adjust to any timeframe but i use it on 1hr timeframe

why? to control the trade view of the EA..



---can i increase my lotsize if i have big fund?---

yes but you must adjust this things below according to your balance amount



threshold, thresholdMM, CloseCtr

starting from 100$

StartLot=0.01

threshold= 0.5;

thresholdMM= 0.3;

CloseCtr = 0.3;





starting from 200$

StartLot=0.02

threshold= 1;

thresholdMM= 0.6;

CloseCtr = 0.6;





starting from 300$

StartLot=0.03

threshold= 1.5;

thresholdMM= 0.9;

CloseCtr = 0.9;





starting from 400$

StartLot=0.04

threshold= 2;

thresholdMM= 1.2;

CloseCtr = 1.2; etc









how to lower my drawdown/risk

this can be major question when it comes to trading,but in BuySellSeriesEA you decide amount you earn and drawdown.

naturally using this EA normal settings on each described balance is on product description, can give you normal drawdown as a trader and your monthly

profit/monthly percentage can be any amount ranging from 100% and above,but will be determined by market volatility per given month.

but if you want to earn decent profit like 10% monthly and above with low to zero drawdown/risk you can use

100$ settings on 1000$,800$,500$ balance etc or 200$ settings on 1000$,800$,500$ balance etc.

note your draw-down/monthly percentage profit is determined by the settings you use on each balance amount.



but over all system is very profitable and safe.





you can buy this EA here on our mql5 page here you can also inbox us for support

you can inbox us for assistance on any issue relating to BuySellSeriesEA.thanks.

Do tell us how BuySellSeriesEA has been of great help and

blessing to you and we will be encouraged,good review always welcome.thanks



