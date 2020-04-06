TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth



🔥 Automated Buy/Sell EA

📈 Demo-tested: +200% Growth

⚙️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed

Description:

TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision.

It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market conditions.

Features:

• Fully automated

• Optimized trade logic

• Adjustable lot size

• Built-in SL/TP

• Works on multiple pairs

• Demo-tested: +200% growth

Who It’s For:

Beginners, busy traders, and anyone looking for hands-off automated trading.

⚠️ Disclaimer: “Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Use proper risk management. Traders’ discretion is strongly advised.”