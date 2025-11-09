Echo Vale

I’ve been in the markets long enough to know what works and what’s just theory. I built Echo Vale to reflect the same mindset I trade with: structure, precision, and full control over risk.

As both a trader and a coder, I didn’t outsource this. I engineered every part of this system with a single goal: to create a highly adaptive EA that’s scalable, consistent, and intelligent — especially under pressure. It’s for serious accounts and serious prop firm goals.

Important (1): To get authentic backtest performance, message me for instructions and setting file.

Important (2): Once you’ve purchased, contact me for a free Expert Advisor.(Get 2 EA with buying One)

Built by a trader, not just a developer. I use my own systems. No rented strategies. No marketing tricks. What you're getting here is the result of thousands of hours of real-world market experience and technical testing.

Core Features

  • Account-Aware Risk Engine: Adjusts lot size dynamically based on balance and max drawdown limit.
  • Zero Fluff:No "AI" nonsense. Just engineered logic that performs under pressure.
  • One-Chart Only: Attach to XAUUSD on M15. Internal logic manages all symbols in XAUUSD.

How the EA Works

Modular Logic Stack: The system combines layered filters, price-action behavior, and volatility models to only trade when multiple conditions confirm. It’s not signal-based — it’s context-driven.


Installation & Specs

Parameter Details
Chart Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15
Symbols Managed XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit $100+
Broker Type Low-spread ECN 

After Purchase: Send a message with proof of purchase to get access to the private Telegram channel for updates, new builds, and performance tips.
Reviews 1
Mohsen Moshiri
267
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.12.02 03:14 
 

Over the past month, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated consistently strong performance. I have been testing it thoroughly during this period, and it is currently running on a live account with very satisfactory results. I am genuinely pleased with its behavior so far and intend to continue monitoring it closely. I will make sure to share detailed performance updates and results in the comments in due course.

Parid Japari
264
Reply from developer Parid Japari 2025.12.02 05:48
Hello , thank you for your nice detailed review , it's truly appreciated.
Reply to review