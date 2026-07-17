Golden Flower

  • Experts
  • Akapop Srisang
    Akapop Srisang

    Akapop Srisang

    4.4 (54)
    I am an experienced Automation System Engineer and Software Developer with over 10 years of expertise in designing and developing Automation systems. Initially, I created automated trading tools for personal use, combining my passion for technology with financial markets.
    4 products 1 signal
  • Version: 2.30
  • Updated: 17 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

NO GRID  |  NO MARTINGALE  |  5 STRATEGIES  |  SWING POINT PRECISION

LAUNCH PRICE — $250 (Limited offer). Price will increase as copies sell. Final price: $750.


Golden Flower EA — 5-Strategy Swing Breakout System for XAUUSD

Golden Flower EA is the most sophisticated breakout system in the Kuchidobusiness lineup. It combines 5 independent strategies, each operating across different timeframes and market range windows, all anchored by a proprietary swing point indicator.

While most EAs rely on fixed time windows or simple indicators, Golden Flower identifies well-defined swing points in price structure as its core entry trigger. These swing points represent real market decisions — not arbitrary levels.


The 5-Strategy System

Each strategy within Golden Flower targets a different combination of timeframe and range, ensuring the EA captures breakout opportunities across different market conditions — not just one specific session or pattern:

  • Strategy 1: Short-range swing breakout on the intraday timeframe
  • Strategy 2: Medium-range breakout targeting session transition zones
  • Strategy 3: Previous-day swing structure (high-probability daily setup)
  • Strategy 4: Extended range breakout for trending market conditions
  • Strategy 5: Confirmation-based breakout with additional volatility filter

All strategies use market orders with deviation control by default for more reliable live execution. Pending order mode is available as a selectable input. When a signal fires, opposite setups are discarded — one trade, one direction per strategy — always controlled.


The Swing Point Advantage

The proprietary swing point indicator is what makes Golden Flower different. Instead of entering at arbitrary price levels, the EA identifies and validates genuine price swing highs and lows as its trigger zones. This means entries are rooted in actual market structure — the same levels professional traders watch manually.


Key Specifications

Strategies 5 independent systems
Entry method Market order with slippage control (default) — pending order mode selectable
Trailing stop Classic (broker-side SL modification) or Virtual (memory-based, invisible to broker)
Core indicator Proprietary swing point engine
Dangerous methods None whatsoever
Symbol XAUUSD
Account type Hedging
VPS Required


Is This Right for You?

  • You want a Gold EA with a genuinely different strategy from session-based systems.
  • You understand and appreciate Fibonacci-based trading logic.
  • You want hard stop losses on every trade — not recovery logic.
  • You are running $500+ and want a professional-grade system.


DISCLAIMER: Trading Gold carries substantial risk. Always test on demo first. Past results do not guarantee future returns.

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