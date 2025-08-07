🚀 Getting Started with the EA

To launch the EA, simply drag it onto any chart of your choice. There's no restriction on which symbol or timeframe you choose. It automatically identifies the chart details internally.



You can find a full setup guide here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751359

📊 Testing Strategy

Backtest only in MetaTrader 5 for accurate results. MT4 lacks tick-precision and only supports one-symbol testing at a time. With MT5, you can test multiple pairs in one go, making it more reliable for strategy evaluation.

📌 Symbol Format

In the symbol input, enter base names only (e.g., "XAUUSD"). If your broker uses suffixes like ".r" or ".pro", do not include them — the EA detects and adjusts automatically.





MQl5 and Telegram Channel



MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/paridigm

Telergam: please contact me through private massage in MQL5 for it.





⚙️ Risk Configuration Advice

We recommend using a modest risk level. Starting with 1–2% per trade helps maintain long-term consistency and reduces emotional stress. You can set this in the inputs using the percentage field.

🛠️ Compatibility with Other EAs

The EA can run alongside other systems as long as each EA has its own unique magic number to avoid trade conflict.

📥 How to Receive Custom Versions

If you purchased a custom-locked version, send your account name as shown in the MetaTrader Navigator panel. We will use that to bind the EA license. (Visual guide coming soon.)

🔄 EA Updates

When a new version is released, you can learn how to update it properly by following this article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729921

💬 Requesting Features

Have a feature in mind or want a new option added? Send a message through MQL5 chat. We're always happy to hear user suggestions and continuously evolve the EA based on feedback.

📌 EA Features Overview

Feature Description Multi-symbol support Handles multiple pairs from one chart Prop firm randomizer Option to pass FTMO/prop firm filters Flexible Trailing system Control based on different factors Drawdown limiter Automatically stops or closes trades when max drawdown is hit

📥 Input Settings Explanation

Below is a full breakdown of the customizable inputs in this EA version:

MAIN CONFIGURATION CONTROLS Define symbols for trading — Specifies which instruments or currency pairs will be traded by the system (e.g., “XAUUSD”).

— Specifies which instruments or currency pairs will be traded by the system (e.g., “XAUUSD”). Main magic number setup — Assigns a unique identifier to all orders created by this EA to distinguish them from other systems.

— Assigns a unique identifier to all orders created by this EA to distinguish them from other systems. Define commentary for EA orders — Custom note that appears in the order comment field for easy identification. ARRANGE RISK SETUP Choose lot calculation method — Selects the approach for calculating lot size, such as fixed, medium, or dynamic risk.

— Selects the approach for calculating lot size, such as fixed, medium, or dynamic risk. Fixed lot size setup — Sets a constant lot size that will be used for all trades regardless of account balance or risk. EXTRA CONFIG Drives noise-aware filters and guards — Defines the tick window used for noise filtering and price fluctuation management. TRAILING SYSTEM Toggle trailing stop on/off — Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.

— Enables or disables the trailing stop feature. Trailing stop method setup — Chooses the type of trailing logic (e.g., fixed distance, ATR-based, etc.).

— Chooses the type of trailing logic (e.g., fixed distance, ATR-based, etc.). Toggle TP removal after trailing stop — Removes the take profit once trailing is activated to let it manage exits dynamically.

— Removes the take profit once trailing is activated to let it manage exits dynamically. Toggle closing part of order and trailing on/off — Enables partial close of a position before switching to trailing.

— Enables partial close of a position before switching to trailing. Lot percentage to close at trailing start — Determines how much of the position is closed when trailing activates (in percent).

— Determines how much of the position is closed when trailing activates (in percent). Trailing start in pips setting — Distance in pips from entry where trailing stop starts operating.

— Distance in pips from entry where trailing stop starts operating. Trailing distance in pips setting — Distance maintained between current price and the trailing stop.

— Distance maintained between current price and the trailing stop. Trailing step in pips setting — Minimum price movement required for the trailing stop to adjust.

— Minimum price movement required for the trailing stop to adjust. ATR period for trailing setting — Defines the ATR period used when the ATR-based trailing is active.

— Defines the ATR period used when the ATR-based trailing is active. ATR timeframe for trailing setting — Selects the timeframe used to calculate ATR for trailing logic.

— Selects the timeframe used to calculate ATR for trailing logic. ATR multiplier setting for trailing — Sets the ATR multiplier for determining trailing distance. ADJUST SAME ORDER PREFERENCES Enable one trade per symbol — Prevents multiple trades from opening on the same pair at the same time.

— Prevents multiple trades from opening on the same pair at the same time. Minimum distance between trades of the same pair — Sets the minimum price gap required before opening another trade on the same pair. ARRANGE TIME-BASED CLOSING SETUP Closing time setup on Friday (-1: off) — Determines the hour at which all trades will close before the weekend. SIGNALS Allowed direction of trades setup — Selects which directions the EA may trade (buy only, sell only, or both).



