Multicurrency MT5

  • Experts
  • Nabil Lachhab
    Nabil Lachhab

    Nabil Lachhab

    My name is Nabil Lachhab. I have a Doctorate in Engineering and Control. Passionate about trading i am developing some concept from optimization in engineering into the field of trading to automate it. I believe that a strong mathematical background is necessary to develop state of the art trading
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading.

This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters 

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :)

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the settings provided below and using the last 5 years history date for the pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURAUD.

The setting for this EA used to get the results published is shown in the screenshots

Very important remark:

For all who wants a GET RICH QUICK KIND OF EXPERT ADVISOR I have to disappoint you as such EA does not exists or is a scam 


<General Settings>

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades

TimeFrame: Time frame for this EA

Average Days: Number of days to be considered for this EA

<Lot Size Management>

Lot Type: Setting to choose the rise, Fixed Lot size or risk percentage

Fixed LotSize: Size of the lot for trading

Risk Percentage: Percentage of the account to be used for trading

<Currency Settings>

Currency one: The first currency to be traded

Currency two: The second  currency to be traded

Currency three: The third currency to be traded


<TakeProfit & StopLoss Settings>

TakeProfit Pips: Number of pips for take profit

StopLoss Type: Choose between fixed stop loss or variable stop loss based on the low and high of pervious day

StopLoss Pips: Number of pips for limiting the loss of every trade

<Trailing StopLoss Settings>

Use Trail StopLoss: Select trailing stop loss

<Traiding Time Settings>

Use Trade Day & Time: Select to activate Trading time

Trading Start Time(): Start time for trading

Training Stop Time (): Stop time for trading

InpTradeCloseTime: Trading closing time

Slippage: Slippage pips






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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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