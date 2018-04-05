Multicurrency MT5

The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading.

This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :)

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the settings provided below and using the last 5 years history date for the pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURAUD.

The setting for this EA used to get the results published is shown in the screenshots

Very important remark:

For all who wants a GET RICH QUICK KIND OF EXPERT ADVISOR I have to disappoint you as such EA does not exists or is a scam





<General Settings>

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades

TimeFrame: Time frame for this EA

Average Days: Number of days to be considered for this EA

<Lot Size Management>

Lot Type: Setting to choose the rise, Fixed Lot size or risk percentage

Fixed LotSize: Size of the lot for trading

Risk Percentage: Percentage of the account to be used for trading

<Currency Settings>

Currency one: The first currency to be traded

Currency two: The second currency to be traded

Currency three: The third currency to be traded





<TakeProfit & StopLoss Settings>

TakeProfit Pips: Number of pips for take profit

StopLoss Type: Choose between fixed stop loss or variable stop loss based on the low and high of pervious day

StopLoss Pips: Number of pips for limiting the loss of every trade

<Trailing StopLoss Settings>

Use Trail StopLoss: Select trailing stop loss

<Traiding Time Settings>

Use Trade Day & Time: Select to activate Trading time

Trading Start Time(): Start time for trading

Training Stop Time (): Stop time for trading

InpTradeCloseTime: Trading closing time

Slippage: Slippage pips



















