JP Super Rainbow MMA MT5

The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame.

The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 periods.

When the shorter-term EMAs (2-5 periods) are above the longer-term EMAs (10-12 periods), this is an indication of a strong uptrend. Conversely, when the shorter-term EMAs are below the longer-term EMAs, this is an indication of a strong downtrend. When the EMAs are close together or crossing over, this is an indication of a potential trend reversal.

Traders can use the Rainbow MMA to identify potential entry and exit points for trades, with buy signals generated when the shorter-term EMAs cross above the longer-term EMAs, and sell signals generated when the shorter-term EMAs cross below the longer-term EMAs.

It is important to note that the Rainbow MMA is just one tool in a trader's toolbox and should be used in conjunction with other technical analysis tools and fundamental analysis to make informed trading decisions.


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Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . You   can   also   get   alerts   with   SuperTrend   Alerts . Besides   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   also   offers alerts . SuperTrend   Alerts offers alerts   along   with SuperTrend . In addition to SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts . Also , SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . The   SuperTrend   Alerts   add-on   works   with   SuperTrend   as well. As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts   too .
JP NEW Bollinger Bands MT5
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Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a set of three lines plotted on a price chart. The middle line is a simple moving average, usually of 20 periods, and the upper and lower lines represent the standard deviation of the price from the moving average. The upper band is calculated by adding two standard deviations to the moving average, while the lower band is calculated by subtracting two standard deviations from the moving average. This creates a band around the moving
Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicators
A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on   volume   . Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration. Limitations: TradingView has a hard limi
JD SequentialUltimate MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicators
The Sequential Ultimate Indicator is a modified version of the Ultimate Oscillator that adds a sequential component to the calculation. It is designed to identify potential trend reversals by looking for divergences between the price action and the oscillator. The Sequential Ultimate Indicator works by adding a sequential count to the Ultimate Oscillator readings. The sequential count starts at 1 when the oscillator moves above 70 or below 30 and continues until a price reversal occurs. The sequ
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