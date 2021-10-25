NotifyMaCross
- Indicators
- Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang
- Version: 1.0
Moving average cross over notification !
How to use
- Add NotifyMaCross indicator into the chart.
- Set Moving average line one and two.
- Wait the notification when moving average cross over
Support for development: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/itwetrade
-------------------------------------Como usar
Adicione o indicador NotifyMaCross ao gráfico.
Defina a linha média móvel um e dois.
Aguarde a notificação ao mover o cruzamento médio
Does what it says 👍