Timeless Trend Trading

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No profits are guaranteed. This Expert Advisor is provided for informational and educational purposes only.
Use only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer assumes no responsibility for any financial loss.
Always test on a demo account first and make sure your broker’s symbol names, contract sizes and leverage settings match your parameters.

Core Concept

Timeless Trend Trading is a fully automated multi-asset breakout and trend-following system designed to identify and trade momentum across diverse global markets.
It dynamically allocates exposure to the top-ranked assets — focusing exclusively on long-side opportunities where macro and seasonal strength align.

The algorithm continuously evaluates major assets — commodities, crypto, FX, individual Stocks, and indices — using a multi-layered filter logic that captures sustainable trends while avoiding noise and overtrading.

In essence, it seeks to capture the world’s strongest trends — with the simplicity of a single-chart setup and the robustness of institutional logic.

Inspiration & Philosophy

Timeless Trend Trading is inspired by the timeless principles of many legendary traders and thinkers — including those like Tom Basso featured in Jack D. Schwager’s Market Wizards series, as well as authors such as Michael Covel, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Jesse Livermore, William O’Neil, Mark Minervini, Gary Antonacci, Pim van Vliet and other experts in systematic trend-following and "Marktechnik" such as Jochen Schmidt and Michael Voigt.

Common themes run through their work: respect for risk, asymmetric payoffs, robust edges, disciplined execution, and acceptance of uncertainty and drawdowns as part of the game.

This Expert Advisor is an independent development and does not copy or affiliate with any proprietary strategy. It translates those timeless ideas into a modern, multi-asset, long-only framework.

Multi-Asset Coverage

The system currently supports a broad universe of trending assets:

Commodities

  • WTI Crude Oil (WTIUSD)

  • Brent Crude Oil (UKOIL)

  • Gold (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUGBP)

  • Silver (XAGUSD, XAGEUR, XAGAUD)

Currencies

  • USDJPY

  • CHFJPY

Indices & Crypto

  • USTECH (NASDAQ)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • ETHUSD (Ethereum)

This diversified exposure allows the EA to capture relative strength where it naturally appears — whether in metals, energy, currencies, or crypto.

Symbol Configuration

Variable: Symbols separated by "|" (max 255 chars)

  • Leave empty → trades the chart symbol only

  • Set "Fav24" → activates the default multi-asset list (IC Markets compatible: XTIUSD|XBRUSD|XTIUSD|BTCUSD|XAUUSD|XAUAUD|XAUEUR|XAUGBP|XAUJPY|USDJPY|CHFJPY|USTEC|ETHUSD|XAGUSD|XAGEUR|XAGAUD)

  • Enter your own list → custom multi-asset trading enabled (e.g. |XBRUSD|XTIUSD|BTCUSD|XAUUSD) and make sure to match broker-specific prefixes or suffixes if applicable (e.g. XAUUSD.m or mXAUUSD)

This makes the system flexible for brokers, prop-rules, and personal preference.

Strategy Architecture

The EA combines three complementary pillars:

1. Momentum Recognition
An adaptive ranking system continuously evaluates which symbols demonstrate strong directional bias and relative strength. Only top-ranked assets qualify for entries.

2. Trend Confirmation
Multi-timeframe filters confirm that each trade aligns with the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Seasonal and macro filters further refine trade selection.

3. Layered Exit Logic
Positions are scaled out in multiple stages — partial exits lock in early profits, while remaining lots ride extended trends. This ensures flexibility between short bursts of momentum and long-duration runs.

Live Portfolio Signal & Transparency

You can follow the live performance of a portfolio of my own EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341388 

Important context: The live signal is a diversified portfolio currently running ~15 Expert Advisors in parallel. This EA (Timeless Trend Trading) is one core component of that portfolio.

  • Trades visible on the signal may originate from other systems in the portfolio.

  • It is normal that this EA shows periods without trades until momentum and trend filters align.

  • If you want per-EA performance tracking, run this EA on a dedicated sub-account (or filter by its Magic Number in your terminal/account analytics).

The advantage of the portfolio signal: it reflects how many users actually deploy the system — as part of a robust, multi-strategy stack.

Key Features

  • Fully automated multi-asset trend system

  • Long-only design — no martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • Momentum ranking across commodities, FX, crypto, and indices

  • Seasonal and macro filters to avoid weak environments

  • Adaptive partial-exit management for smoother equity curve

  • Single-chart operation — the EA internally manages all symbols

Setup in 3 Steps

  1. Attach the EA to any major chart (e.g. XAUUSD H1) and adjust the Symbol List as suggested

  2. Enable auto-trading and load the default set file

  3. Adjust risk level and symbol list (if needed) — done!

Trading Philosophy

The goal of Timeless Trend Trading is not to trade frequently — but intelligently.

The system trades only when its multi-layer filters align with strong market momentum.

Periods of inactivity are a sign of discipline, not malfunction.

Backtests show smooth performance across market regimes, with consistent behavior under volatility expansion and contraction phases.

Important Notes

  • Every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss and dynamic Trailling Stops.

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

  • Performance should be evaluated over full trading years, not short samples.

  • Occasional pauses are normal when filters detect abnormal behaviour.

Philosophy Behind the Name

The word Timeless reflects the enduring principle of trend and momentum trading — a method that has worked for decades across all asset classes.
This EA simply applies that timeless logic to the multi-asset world of today.

Pricing Policy

To ensure exclusivity and protect live users, the number of copies is limited.
The price will gradually increase over time as live results accumulate.
Early adopters benefit from first-mover advantage and lifetime access to all future updates.
Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (3)
Experts
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Quick Fortune
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Quick Fortune – Fully Automated and High Risk Management Focused Quick Fortune is a fully automated Expert Advisor that strictly follows the higher-level market rhythm. The focus is on stable movements. The best performance you can expect by keeping the EA running freely for a long run. The strategy relies on clear, logically structured setups and works in the news period properly. You just start it once and that’s all you do, just seat back and relax and Quick Fortune will keep cashing in for y
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
BigPIPs MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review