Disclaimer Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

No profits are guaranteed. This Expert Advisor is provided for informational and educational purposes only.

Use only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer assumes no responsibility for any financial loss.

Always test on a demo account first and make sure your broker’s symbol names, contract sizes and leverage settings match your parameters.

Core Concept

Timeless Trend Trading is a fully automated multi-asset breakout and trend-following system designed to identify and trade momentum across diverse global markets.

It dynamically allocates exposure to the top-ranked assets — focusing exclusively on long-side opportunities where macro and seasonal strength align.

The algorithm continuously evaluates major assets — commodities, crypto, FX, individual Stocks, and indices — using a multi-layered filter logic that captures sustainable trends while avoiding noise and overtrading.

In essence, it seeks to capture the world’s strongest trends — with the simplicity of a single-chart setup and the robustness of institutional logic.



Inspiration & Philosophy

Timeless Trend Trading is inspired by the timeless principles of many legendary traders and thinkers — including those featured in Jack D. Schwager’s Market Wizards series, as well as authors such as Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Jesse Livermore, William O’Neil, Mark Minervini, Gary Antonacci, Pim van Vliet and other experts in systematic trend-following.



Common themes run through their work: respect for risk, asymmetric payoffs, robust edges, disciplined execution, and acceptance of uncertainty and drawdowns as part of the game.



This Expert Advisor is an independent development and does not copy or affiliate with any proprietary strategy. It translates those timeless ideas into a modern, multi-asset, long-only framework.

Multi-Asset Coverage

The system currently supports a broad universe of trending assets:

Commodities

WTI Crude Oil (WTIUSD)

Brent Crude Oil (UKOIL)

Gold (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY, XAUAUD, XAUGBP)

Silver (XAGUSD, XAGEUR, XAGAUD)

Currencies

USDJPY

CHFJPY

Indices & Crypto

USTECH (NASDAQ)

BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

ETHUSD (Ethereum)

This diversified exposure allows the EA to capture relative strength where it naturally appears — whether in metals, energy, currencies, or crypto.

Symbol Configuration

Variable: Symbols separated by "|" (max 255 chars)

Leave empty → trades the chart symbol only

Set "Fav24" → activates the default multi-asset list (IC Markets compatible: XTIUSD|XBRUSD|XTIUSD|BTCUSD|XAUUSD|XAUAUD|XAUEUR|XAUGBP|XAUJPY|USDJPY|CHFJPY|USTEC|ETHUSD|XAGUSD|XAGEUR|XAGAUD)

Enter your own list → custom multi-asset trading enabled (e.g. |XBRUSD|XTIUSD|BTCUSD|XAUUSD) and make sure to match broker-specific prefixes or suffixes if applicable (e.g. XAUUSD.m or mXAUUSD)

This makes the system flexible for brokers, prop-rules, and personal preference.

Strategy Architecture

The EA combines three complementary pillars:

1. Momentum Recognition

An adaptive ranking system continuously evaluates which symbols demonstrate strong directional bias and relative strength. Only top-ranked assets qualify for entries.

2. Trend Confirmation

Multi-timeframe filters confirm that each trade aligns with the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Seasonal and macro filters (e.g. January effect, year-to-date performance) further refine trade selection.

3. Layered Exit Logic

Positions are scaled out in multiple stages — partial exits lock in early profits, while remaining lots ride extended trends. This ensures flexibility between short bursts of momentum and long-duration runs.

Live Portfolio Signal & Transparency

You can follow the live performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341388 — this account runs a diversified portfolio of around 14 Expert Advisors in parallel, including the Timeless Trend Trading EA as one component.

Important context: The live signal is a diversified portfolio currently running ~14 Expert Advisors in parallel. This EA (Timeless Trend Trading) is one core component of that portfolio.

Trades visible on the signal may originate from other systems in the portfolio.

It is normal that this EA shows periods without trades until momentum and trend filters align.

If you want per-EA performance tracking, run this EA on a dedicated sub-account (or filter by its Magic Number in your terminal/account analytics).

The advantage of the portfolio signal: it reflects how many users actually deploy the system — as part of a robust, multi-strategy stack.

Key Features

Fully automated multi-asset trend system

Long-only design — no martingale, no grid, no averaging

Momentum ranking across commodities, FX, crypto, and indices

Seasonal and macro filters to avoid weak environments

Adaptive partial-exit management for smoother equity curve

Single-chart operation — the EA internally manages all symbols

Setup in 3 Steps

Attach the EA to any major chart (e.g. XAUUSD H1) and adjust the Symbol List as suggested Enable auto-trading and load the default set file Adjust risk level and symbol list (if needed) — done!

Trading Philosophy

The goal of Timeless Trend Trading is not to trade frequently — but intelligently.

The system trades only when its multi-layer filters align with strong market momentum.

Periods of inactivity are a sign of discipline, not malfunction.

Backtests show smooth performance across market regimes, with consistent behavior under volatility expansion and contraction phases.

Important Notes

Every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss and dynamic Trailling Stops.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Performance should be evaluated over full trading years, not short samples.

Occasional pauses are normal when filters detect abnormal behaviour.

Philosophy Behind the Name

The word Timeless reflects the enduring principle of trend and momentum trading — a method that has worked for decades across all asset classes.

This EA simply applies that timeless logic to the multi-asset world of today.

Pricing Policy

To ensure exclusivity and protect live users, the number of copies is limited.The price will gradually increase over time as live results accumulate.Early adopters benefit from first-mover advantage and lifetime access to all future updates.