Bollinger Keltner Advisor

Bollinger Keltner Advisor is an Expert Advisor that trades in the direction of the trend, using a template that compares price values, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channel lines. It confirms the absence of divergences for entry points with the MACD indicator and ensures the timing of volatility by comparing it to a specified point value for the distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands in the configuration. The advisor features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage change in price and a process that increases lot size as the balance increases. It also includes a time-based control that enables the optimization of intraday trading.

Find out the best configuration values ​​for each symbol in the strategy tester with robust linear regressions.

Strategy derived from expert knowledge and manuals.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Forex Multi Indicators
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor which monitorizes market with various indicators as CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA and RSI, it could be configured in it's indicators params, forex symbols, timeframes and schedule operations during the day. Without any symbols or timeframes selected it runs over current symbol and timeframe. It has a risk managment set options and multiplies the fixed lot as the balance increase without convert the account in a casino. If nop is triggered the expert awaits the close of all operations and
Forex Multi Indicators Preconfigured
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asesor Forex Multisímbolo que decide por combinación de indicadores, CCI, RSI, STOCH, MACD o EMA. Preconfigurados todos los parámetros de los indicadores para cada timeframe en cada símbolo. La optimización completa es inabordable. Se hace por partes símbolo a símbolo con su conjunto de parámetros 10^180 combinaciones (10 horas en i9 128GB ram). Para optimizarlo según avanza su uso hacerlo sobre el conjunto de símbolos o el riesgo por ejemplo. Horarios preconfigurados en zona horaria CET.
Kind Numbers Heiken Ashi Expert With Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
A simple Expert Advisor which operates as Heiken Ashi and EMAs cross... with control of lot as long balance increase, with options as risk for global account, margin for stoploss actions... and "number of operations" or "number of stoplosses" in the freemargin for enter ops... a speed control for this increment and a maxMultiplier param wich controls the number of balance increases before stop the growing of lots in ops. It has a set of vars for schedule enter an end operations in a day, which
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor that bases its behavior on the ADX trend indicator. Its period can be configured, and as an accessory, it can also incorporate verification of the trade to be carried out with a short-, medium-, and long-term EMA crossover before opening a new trade. It also has a stop-loss mechanism based on percentage changes in price and a system for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a
SAR in Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Parabolic SAR indicator during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands based on a percentage between the upper and lower bands, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on a percentage of price change or "stop and reverse" between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and fi
EMA with RSI and Volume
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with exponential moving averages during periods of increasing price strength, monitored by an RSI indicator based on an increase, as well as trading volume, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of strength, and lot scaling based on the balance's increase. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy
Trends In Volatility
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Stoch and Parabolic SAR indicators during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands, based on the percentage between the upper and lower bands. It always favors a strong trend, as indicated by its RSI indicator and the expected increase between candles. It also includes optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Sir Keltner with Adx
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor that leverages Keltner Channel signals, established by an exponential moving average and an ATR indicator, to enter trades confirmed by an ADX indicator. Trade exits occur when the ADX signal is indicated or, if configured, when the midline is broken at the close of the candle. It features a stop-loss mechanism with a percentage change in price and a mechanism for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the st
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Fibo Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert advisor that checks, within a time interval defined by a maximum number of candles, whether there is an increase or decrease greater than a certain number of pips, established as a minimum number of candles. If this is the case, it will launch a trade within the configured Fibonacci interval (23 or 38) up to the specified level (61 or higher). It uses ADX and RSI indicators to exit trades and EMA to confirm them. It has a lot control that increases as the balance increases. Learn what
Gold Raise
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert advisor which analyzes the gold market on overnight and four-hour timeframes, allowing you to act within 15 minutes and go long when conditions are markedly favorable. It features a stop-loss mechanism that monitors your trading and must be set in dollars, in increments of between six and ten dollars. Train the advisor for your most immediate circumstances and find your best hourly result. Lot control is done incrementally as profits accumulate on the balance sheet up to a certain mult
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
SP500 Daily Support
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor with a textbook strategy based on the SP500 index that serves as a support for day-to-day trading, not as a primary investment option. It uses the CCI index to organize trades and does not have a stop-loss mechanism; only the rules that govern its operation dictate whether a trade wins or loses. Additionally, it offers lot scaling and risk management, as well as schedules.  Recommended only for S&P500 on daily timeframe and only for buys. Strategy from Experts and Manuals.
Auto Supertrend with ASH
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Auto Supertrend with ASH" Expert Advisor guides you through a trading experience guided by the Supertrend indicator, which indicates the main trend of the trade, and an ASH indicator that confirms entries by providing the difference in strength between buyers and sellers at the time of the trade. Test the strategy on the multiple symbols offered, or test it on your own symbol with the useGraphSymbolInstead parameter. It features a stop loss mechanism based on a percentage difference in pric
Simple Averages Buyer Advisor
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor that monitors the price movement of a symbol using a strategy that checks for price changes at predefined points after the price has crossed the fast moving average (which is trending upwards above the slow moving average). It then triggers a buy order when the price crosses the fast moving average again, acting on the rebound. It features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage of price change. Once a certain loss threshold is reached, the 'no-op' signal is activated, preve
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
