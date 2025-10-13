AllChartsSyncChanger

All Charts Sync Changer+ is the advanced version of All Charts Sync Changer Mini.

Whether you are a multi-timeframe analyst or a trader with limited monitors, this tool will be your powerful ally.


Transform your MT5 into a professional analysis command center. The Ultimate Chart Sync & High-Speed Switching Tool

I want to switch my entire chart setup in an instant for each of my strategies.

My workspace is a mess of currency pairs, indices, and commodities.

I need a desktop-level analysis environment, even without a multi-monitor setup.

If you're ready to break free from these daily frustrations and control your charts at the speed of thought, this tool will elevate your trading station into a world-class analysis environment.

All Charts Sync Changer+ is the next-generation utility EA designed to make tedious chart management a thing of the past. It empowers you to focus your valuable time on what truly matters: analysis and decision-making.


NEW: Unleash Perfect Workspace Management with Channels

At the heart of this tool is the powerful new Channel feature, which will revolutionize your entire analysis workflow.

A Channel is a way to group charts into independent teams. For example:

  • Channel 1: Your FX Majors Analysis Group
  • Channel 2: Your JPY Crosses Analysis Group
  • Channel 3: Your Indices & Commodities Group

You can create up to 10 independent Command Centers (Parent Charts). The Parent Chart for Channel 1 will only sync with its own team of Child Charts, leaving all other channels untouched.

This finally makes perfect chart management by strategy or asset class a reality.


Two Powerful Modes to Match Your Trading Style

1. Multi-Charts Sync Mode - For the Professional Trader

Perfect for traders running multiple strategies or correlation analyses. Assign a channel to each strategy and set up multiple command centers like an FX Majors Parent and a Gold & Oil Parent. With a single click, instantly switch only the group of charts you need to analyze.

Never break your concentration again. Flow seamlessly from one analysis to the next at the speed of thought.

2. Single Switcher Mode - Simplify Your Workspace

Revolutionize your trading on a laptop or single monitor. This mode is designed to maximize limited screen real estate, transforming a single chart window into a powerful analysis station. Instantly switch between up to 10 different symbols (like currency pairs, indices, or commodities) without ever leaving your chart.

Stop struggling with countless tabs that shrink your charts and create a cluttered, hard-to-read workspace. With a single click, you can cycle through all your favorite symbols while keeping your indicators and settings locked in place.


Key Features & Benefits

  • NEW: One-Click Group Sync: With the new Channel feature, instantly change the symbol on a specific group of charts. Switching between strategies has never been smoother.
  • Maximize Your Workspace: Eliminate the clutter of countless chart tabs, keeping your screen clean and organized. It's a game-changer for single-monitor traders.
  • Persistent Analysis Environment: Your indicators and settings remain exactly as they are when you switch symbols. Your analysis environment is never compromised.
  • Flexible Symbol Management: Adding a new symbol to your watchlist is as simple as selecting it from the EA's parameters. No need to create new charts or reload templates.

Quick & Easy 1-Minute Setup

No complex configuration is needed. The setup is intuitive and fast.

  • To Set Up a Command Center (Parent Chart): Apply the EA to your main chart. Set Parent/ChildSttings to true and ChannelNumber to a channel number (e.g., 1). Then, assign the symbols you want for your buttons.
  • To Set Up a Synced Chart (Child Chart): Apply the EA to any other chart you want to sync. Set Parent/ChildSttings to false and assign the same ChannelNumber as the parent (e.g., 1).
  • Select Trading Symbols: Use the Inp_Btn1_Symbol through Inp_Btn10_Symbol inputs to set the symbol for each button.

Note:

  • Please use a different channel number for each group of charts you want to sync. Child charts with the same number will be synced together.
  • Parent charts will not interfere with each other, even if they share the same channel number

That's it. Your professional group sync environment is ready.

We had previously offered a trial version, but due to potential violations of the MQL5 Market terms, we have now launched a one-month rental option for trial purposes. We kindly ask that you first use this rental version and then consider purchasing the full version.

Important: The chart cannot switch to a symbol unless it is enabled in your MT5 Symbols list (Market Watch). Please ensure all desired symbols are visible in this list beforehand.


Thoughtful Features for a Seamless Experience

  • Refined UI Design: The control buttons are precisely positioned in the top-right corner of the chart. To maximize compactness, we deliberately integrated them into the chart area itself, completely eliminating the need for any separate window. By utilizing MT5's standard "Move Chart Right" function, the buttons are guaranteed never to interfere with the candlestick price action.
  • Broad Symbol Support: Choose from 61 symbols, including popular FX pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Nikkei 225 (JPN225), S&P 500 (US500), Crude Oil (e.g., USOIL, XTIUSD), and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
  • Full Customization: Freely adjust the buttons' position, size, colors, and font size to create the perfect layout for your unique trading setup.
  • Automatic Symbol Normalization: The EA intelligently handles symbol suffixes used by different brokers (e.g., "EURUSD.pro" or "GBPJPY_m"). It works out-of-the-box with virtually any broker, no manual adjustments required.

This Tool Is Perfect For Traders Who:

  • Monitor and analyze multiple strategies or asset classes simultaneously.
  • Regularly perform multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Track correlations between multiple currency pairs or commodities.
  • Need maximum efficiency on a laptop or a limited monitor setup.
  • Want to organize charts by strategy to achieve deep focus.
  • Are determined to eliminate every inefficiency from their trading workflow.

Stop wasting precious time and energy on repetitive tasks. By eliminating this daily friction, you gain more time for analysis, leading to sharper, more confident trading decisions.

This isn't just an expense for a tool; it's an investment in your time, your focus, and your trading edge.

Get All Charts Sync Changer+ today and take your trading to the next level.


Supported Instruments

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, CNHJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNOK, EURPLN, EURSEK, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPMXN, GBPPLN, MXNJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDSGD, SGDJPY, TRYJPY, USDCNH, USDHKD, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDSEK, USDSGD, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY, XAUEUR, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XPTUSD, XBRUSD, XTIUSD, USOIL, UKOIL, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, LTCUSD, BCHUSD, US500, UK100, JPN225

*More symbols will be added in the future.


Disclaimer

  • This product is a utility tool designed to enhance chart management efficiency. It does not guarantee profits.
  • Please note that this product is an EA (Expert Advisor) utility, not an indicator. Therefore, if your connection to the MT5 server is unstable, you may experience delays in the user interface responsiveness and synchronization features.If this occurs, please try clicking the connection status bar in the bottom-right corner of your terminal to re-scan servers, or check the stability of your internet connection.
