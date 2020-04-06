Prop Firm GBP EA MT5 is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the GBP market, with verified performance on GBPUSD. It utilizes a volatility-based breakout strategy to capitalize on the market momentum that typically occurs during the London Open.

This Expert Advisor was engineered with a focus on Risk Management and Discipline, making it a suitable tool for traders operating under strict drawdown rules, such as those found in Proprietary Trading Firms.

📊 Trading Strategy

The EA avoids dangerous recovery methods.

No Martingale

No Grid

No Arbitrage

No High-Frequency Trading (HFT)

Instead, it employs a classic Price Action Breakout logic. It identifies the overnight consolidation range and places pending orders to catch the initial volatility of the trading session. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment of entry.

WARNING

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value sustainability over the illusion of perfection. Unlike dangerous Martingale or Grid systems that mask losses until they destroy an account, this EA operates on realistic market principles. You will encounter losing days and weeks; this is the unavoidable nature of professional trading. If you are seeking a system that generates profit every single day without failure, this software is not for you. However, if you want a real trading system with long-term potential, this is the reality you need to understand. The sooner you accept this, the better it will be for your trading journey."





This EA is built on realistic expectations, not fantasy. It has losing days and weeks. If you cannot accept a loss, a dangerous Martingale system might suit you better. This tool is designed for serious traders who want

🛡️ Key Features

1. Daily Drawdown Limiter (Equity Protection) The EA includes a built-in Equity Monitor. Users can set a "Max Daily Loss" percentage. If the account equity drops below this defined limit for the day, the EA acts immediately to close open positions and stop trading until the next server day.

2. Multi-Asset Capability (GBP Pairs) While optimized for the high volatility of GBPUSD, the breakout logic is highly effective on GBP Pairs. The EA adapts to the "London Breakout" patterns found in major currency pairs, providing diversification opportunities.

3. Advanced Trade Management The EA moves beyond simple fixed targets. It features a Hybrid Break-Even system that secures the position once a favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio is achieved. This helps in preserving capital during volatile market conditions.

4. State Recovery Mechanism Designed for VPS environments, the EA includes a "State Recovery" engine. If the terminal restarts or the VPS crashes, the EA automatically detects open trades and resumes its management logic seamlessly.

⚙️ Recommendations

Primary Symbol: GBPUSD

Secondary Symbol: GBPJPY

Timeframe: M5

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor accounts are recommended.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for the Equity Monitor to function 24/7.

🎁 Exclusive Set Files (Important)

Optimization is key to success. I have developed specialized .set files (settings) specifically optimized for Prop Firm conditions on GBPUSD.

How to get them: After purchasing, please Message Me directly on MQL5, and I will send you the optimized Set Files immediately.

Why use them: These files contain the exact "Phase 3" optimized settings to balance profit with low drawdown.

📋 Input Parameters

AsianStartHour / EndHour: Defines the consolidation box time.

BufferPoints: Distance from the box for entry (to avoid fake-outs).

RiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade.

UseDailyDrawdown: Enable/Disable the hard equity stop.

MaxDailyLossPercent: The percentage limit for the daily drawdown monitor.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Gold carries a high level of risk. Past performance in backtests is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before purchasing any Expert Advisor.