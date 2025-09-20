ORB Master — the autopilot that stops you messing around

Not consistent yet? Clicking too much, moving stops, changing your mind every 3 minutes? ORB Master puts you on rails.

Simple idea: take a clear setup — the Opening Range Breakout — and execute it the same way every time, with controlled risk and stable rules.

What it does for you

Instant visual framework: detects the ORB window, draws the box, waits for the break.

Clean, repeatable entries: retest or close of the break candle .

Auto trade management: sets SL/TP at entry, optional Break-Even and Trailing .

Anti-overtrading: limit to one trade at a time / per day (if enabled).

Structured session: start = ORB, end = your chosen time, session lines visible.

Why it fits if you lack discipline

Fewer decisions, fewer errors: same routine every time.

Risk locked: automatic, normalized position sizing.

No “I’ll just tweak the stop”: rules execute, period.

Clear read: key info shown (balance, equity, margin, P/L, spread).

User experience

Live: clean dashboard + ORB/Session drawings.

Backtests: fast — minimal visuals (ORB + session) in visual mode, none in non-visual.

Broker/MQL5 compliant: tick alignment, stop/freeze levels respected, margin checks, pre-trade validations. Robust.

What to expect

Not a magic wand. ORB Master structures your process, reduces mistakes, and keeps losses under control. Goal: move from “feeling” to a simple, cleanly executed plan.

Who it’s for

Traders who want to stop impulsive clicks and follow a clear plan.

Beginners/intermediates who want to automate execution of an effective setup.

Not for you if…

You want to click everywhere “by feel” and drag stops by hand: this isn’t the tool.

Serious note: trading involves risk. Test on demo, adapt risk to your comfort, and let the EA do what it’s built for: execute a simple plan properly.



