ORB Master
- Experts
- Othmen Mohammadi
- Version: 4.840
- Updated: 21 September 2025
- Activations: 10
ORB Master — the autopilot that stops you messing around
Not consistent yet? Clicking too much, moving stops, changing your mind every 3 minutes? ORB Master puts you on rails.
Simple idea: take a clear setup — the Opening Range Breakout — and execute it the same way every time, with controlled risk and stable rules.
What it does for you
-
Instant visual framework: detects the ORB window, draws the box, waits for the break.
-
Clean, repeatable entries: retest or close of the break candle.
-
Auto trade management: sets SL/TP at entry, optional Break-Even and Trailing.
-
Anti-overtrading: limit to one trade at a time / per day (if enabled).
-
Structured session: start = ORB, end = your chosen time, session lines visible.
Why it fits if you lack discipline
-
Fewer decisions, fewer errors: same routine every time.
-
Risk locked: automatic, normalized position sizing.
-
No “I’ll just tweak the stop”: rules execute, period.
-
Clear read: key info shown (balance, equity, margin, P/L, spread).
User experience
-
Live: clean dashboard + ORB/Session drawings.
-
Backtests: fast — minimal visuals (ORB + session) in visual mode, none in non-visual.
-
Broker/MQL5 compliant: tick alignment, stop/freeze levels respected, margin checks, pre-trade validations. Robust.
What to expect
Not a magic wand. ORB Master structures your process, reduces mistakes, and keeps losses under control. Goal: move from “feeling” to a simple, cleanly executed plan.
Who it’s for
-
Traders who want to stop impulsive clicks and follow a clear plan.
-
Beginners/intermediates who want to automate execution of an effective setup.
Not for you if…
You want to click everywhere “by feel” and drag stops by hand: this isn’t the tool.
Serious note: trading involves risk. Test on demo, adapt risk to your comfort, and let the EA do what it’s built for: execute a simple plan properly.
A robot that tested well, I hope it will be as good as it needs to be in the future, I'll keep you updated.