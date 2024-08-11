Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5

3.5
  • Experts
  • Milena Papova
    Milena Papova

    Milena Papova

    3.5 (2)
    Why female programmers can be better than men:
    1. Multitasking: Studies show that women are better at multitasking, which is critical in modern development.
    2. Attention to detail: Women often demonstrate greater meticulousness in debugging code and finding errors.
    2 products
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 14 September 2024
  • Activations: 12

Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to identify undervalued assets with high upside potential, and uses the Smart Order Execution Algorithm, VWAP+ technology to minimize slippage and maximize spread benefit. 

The first 10 copies of EA are $399, then the price will be raised to $499.

Check out the real signals here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2250562

Distinctive features of Rocket to the Golden Moon EA:

At the heart of "Rocket to the Golden Moon" beats a powerful neural network predictor of price dynamics, based on a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) architecture. This high-tech system is capable of analyzing and predicting the most complex market patterns.

However, the true power of the Expert Advisor is revealed in its comprehensive approach to market analysis. "Rocket to the Golden Moon utilizes an advanced multi-factor asset valuation model that is an evolution of the famous Fame-French model. This model, augmented with alternative data analysis, allows you to identify undervalued assets with tremendous upside potential with surgical precision.

The final chord in the "Rocket to the Golden Moon" symphony of technologies is the advanced smart order execution algorithm. Based on VWAP+ (Volume-Weighted Average Price) technology, this algorithm masterfully minimizes slippage and maximizes the benefit from the spread, ensuring optimal execution of each transaction.

Info
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready 
Risk Warning:

Before you buy Rocket to the Golden Moon EA, please familiarize yourself with the risks.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the Expert Advisor may also generate losses).


Reviews 2
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.08.17 01:54 
 

Good expert Advisor Two trades - two wins into one week

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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
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Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (15)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT4
Milena Papova
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Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to ident
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Enduring Market
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Enduring Market 2025.07.18 12:32 
 

Robot zakupeny zatiaľ za 72 h neurobil ani jeden obchod

220072256
4881
220072256 2024.08.17 01:54 
 

Good expert Advisor Two trades - two wins into one week

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