Balanced Price Grid EA
- Experts
- Gaurang Gandhi
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
Balanced Price Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a proprietary order-handling and position-balancing system.
The Expert Advisor continuously monitors market conditions and autonomously manages orders and positions with the objective of maintaining controlled exposure and systematic profit booking.
Main Features
-
Fully automated trading
-
Advanced order and position management system
-
Simultaneous handling of BUY and SELL trades
-
Basket-based profit calculation in USD
-
Weighted average price management
-
Automatic order replenishment
-
Periodic order structure refresh
-
Visual take-profit levels on the chart
-
Profit booking labels displayed on trade closure
-
Magic Number support
-
No external indicators required
Trade Management
-
Trades are managed as independent position groups
-
Profit targets are calculated dynamically using a weighted average method
-
When the predefined profit target is reached, all relevant positions are closed automatically
-
Visual confirmation is provided directly on the chart
-
Order structure is maintained and refreshed automatically according to market price
Once activated, the Expert Advisor does not require manual intervention.
Inputs
-
Trade volume (lot size)
-
Maximum number of managed orders
-
Price spacing parameter
-
Basket profit target (USD)
-
Order refresh interval
-
Magic Number
All parameters are fully configurable by the user.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading on financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
It is strongly recommended to:
-
No EA can save the account if you do not manage your risk and lot size.
-
Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading
-
Use conservative risk settings
-
Monitor margin usage
-
Avoid trading during periods of extreme market volatility
-
It is important to withdraw the profits regularly.
Recommended Usage
-
Instruments: XAUUSD, indices, major Forex pairs
-
Timeframes: Any
-
Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders
Conclusion
Balanced Price Grid EA is a professional automated trading solution developed for traders who prefer a hands-free approach with structured order and profit management.
The Expert Advisor is built with a focus on reliability, automation, and ease of use.