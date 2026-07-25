Quantaro EA

This is a highly exclusive, institutional-grade algorithm designed for serious capital appreciation—NOT a "get-rich-quick" scam. If you are looking for a hyperactive bot that gambles your equity daily, look elsewhere.

Quantaro Mean Reversion Pro v3.01 is built for long-term, professional capital management. Operating with clinical patience, it executes only 1 to 5 high-probability setups per month on the GBPAUD cross (H1 timeframe ), ensuring supreme capital protection and zero exposure to random market noise.

While most commercial EAs fail due to short-term data masking, curve-fitting, or dangerous money management, Quantaro has been validated across a massive 7.5-year stress test (2019 - 2026) encompassing black swan events, aggressive rate hikes, and severe volatility shifts.

  • Do not change any settings beside Fixed Lot Size/Percent Risk per Trade 
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: GBPAUD
  • Chart Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Balance: $1000 
  • Recommended Balance: $50000 for low risk 4% per trade 
  • For Small Accounts: $1000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to Fixed Lot Size and use 0.20 per 1k of the account until your account hit $25000 ( 5 lotsize) then dont add more lotsize until it hit $50000, after that change from fixed lot to Percent Risk per Trade and set it to 4% per trade
  • High risk: $50000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to 10-15% (expect a DD of 30-60% and a very significant profit!)
  • Prop Firms: (swing account from FTMO) 100k account or higher recommended use 1% per trade and let it run until he hit your target you can use 2% if you whant but recommended 1% 
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Strongly recommended

🛑 ABSOLUTELY NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID, NO TOXIC MANAGEMENT
Quantaro is a pure Trend-Following & Structural Mean Reversion strategy.
  • Hard Capital Protection: Every trade is strictly shielded by a hard, server-side Stop Loss.
  • It does not cross-hedge, it does not stack losing orders, and it never averages down.
  • Low-frequency, institutional execution profile (1 to 5 trades per month ).
📊 Verified Performance Metrics (7.5-Year Live Tick Backtest)
Simulated with 100% History Quality utilizing real-tick ECN data on a $100,000 baseline account:
  • Total Net Profit: +$251,166.90 (An outstanding organic account tripling over the historical span)
  • Profit Factor: 1.65 (Signifying a highly resilient, mathematically proven edge)
  • Recovery Factor: 8.07 (Exceptional capability to bounce back rapidly from drawdown phases)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 2.47 (Deemed "Excellent to Institutional" grade for consistency and risk-adjusted return)
  • Win Rate: 68.72% across 454 total strategic trades.
🛡️ Ironclad Risk Profile (Optimized 4% Risk Settings)
  • Max Equity Drawdown: Restricted to just 14.23% (+$31,137.19) over nearly a decade of active market exposure. This guarantees complete psychological peace of mind.
  • Smart Spread Safeguard: Includes an integrated execution blocker ( MaxSpreadPoints=300 ) preventing order triggers during volatile news releases or swap-hour spread expansions on ECN brokers like IC Markets.
🎲 Validated 10,000 Run Monte Carlo Resilience
Subjected to a randomized 10,000-run Monte Carlo sequence reshuffling in Quant Analyzer:
  • Risk of Ruin (Account Blowout): EXACTLY 0.0%
  • 95% Confidence Level Threshold: Drawdown holds tight at 14.75% , demonstrating absolute statistical immunity to the sequence of trades.
⚙️ Core Parameters
  • RiskPercent = 4.0 (The ultimate mathematical sweet spot for sustainable private accounts).
💡 Requirements for Deployment
  • Broker: Any high-liquidity like ICMarkets, low-spread ECN Broker (Raw Spread account with higher leverage like 1:100 - 1:1000 is ideal).
  • Execution: A dedicated low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 server connectivity.

🌟 GOLDEN RULES FOR USERS
  1. Embrace the Low Frequency: Quantaro is a sniper, not a machine gun. It may go a week or two without a single trade if conditions do not meet the structural parameters. Do not intervene or panic—patience is the foundation of institutional profits.
  2. Maintain Your VPS: Ensure your virtual server hosting is paid and active. If your platform disconnects mid-trade, the EA cannot handle the target exits on the chart.

Download the free demo right now and run your own MT5 Strategy Tester simulations to verify these impeccable metrics!


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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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